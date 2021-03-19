Provo residents curious about what might develop at the Provo Towne Centre mall may just have received a brief clue.
Brixton Capital, operating as Brixton Provo Mall, LLC, has applied for an amendment to the zoning map on the northern portion of the Towne Centre which is in a Regional Shopping Center Zone or SC3 zone.
Brixton is requesting a zone change to a Transit Oriented Development Zone or TOD zone. It is to facilitate the planning and future execution of the prospective developments that may occur, according to Brixton’s application.
Attached to the application are renderings of approximately 26 acres, including the old Sears building, of the 40-plus acres of the mall that would have the zone change.
“Brixton Capital is exploring numerous multi-family developments across the country that are; 1) located in close or immediate proximity to regional or open-air shopping centers; 2) located in immediate proximity to mass transit infrastructure; and 3) adjacent to major arterial roadways.
“While we are confident that multi-family residential is both the highest and best use for the area currently being requested for a re-zone to ITOD,” the application says, “it is impossible for us at this point to provide an exact plan of what will be constructed. As such, we have worked with our architectural firm, KTGY, to provide us with examples that would work within the desired zone, complement mass transit infrastructure, and provide structures that would greatly enhance the character and livability of the East Bay Neighborhood.”
The application is signed by John Desco, executive vice president of regional centers for Brixton Capital.
“We look forward to the bright future of this property as we lay the groundwork for a re-development this community can take pride in,” Desco said in an email.
Images provided show a variety of other locations in the Brixton portfolio and how they visualize multi-family dwellings. The company appears to be looking at a multi-family layout for the Provo Towne Centre site.
Other possibilities include:
n Replacement of vacant or underutilized commercial structures.
n Improvement of accessibility to the Provo Towne Centre from Freedom Boulevard and University Avenue.
n Increase critical density in proximity to Bus Rapid Transit infrastructure.
n Redevelopment of the shopping center’s main patron entrance area.
n Possible reduction of the number of unused parking stalls to facilitate tax-generating uses.
Brixton points to examples throughout the city that support and are coordinated with the city’s Master Plan. That includes pedestrian-friendly designs that strongly encouraged standards of livability within urban corridors, with special concern for safety aspects of collector streets for pedestrians and bicyclists.
In its application, Brixton notes uses that complement and support the shopping mall and could provide long-term success of the Provo Towne Centre.
The application also discusses major gateway entrances into Provo that move large volumes of traffic and provide significant opportunities for development that is different or more intense than what is currently being used.
“Because these areas experience a daily in and out flow of workers and visitors to the city, the economic development potential for these areas is much greater, and should be a focus of economic development,” the application states. “This may include limited and specific more intense and dense development in and around the Bus Rapid Transit routes and stations.”
The UVX route already services the mall area and is an added bonus for potential multi-family use in a TOD zone, according to the city’s master plan.
Images provided are conceptual drawings for multi-family uses and may not reflect the final design submitted for architectural review and building permits in the future.