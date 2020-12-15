Members of the Provo Municipal Council heard representatives of the Brigham Young University Community Relations Council give a year-end report on its COVID-19 plans and other issues.
During Tuesday’s work session, Julie Hatchett and Mike Roberts, of the university’s CRC, said, in August, classes were online and hybrid, but by the end of the semester, after Thanksgiving, all classes had gone online.
BYU’s fall semester and finals end Thursday. Winter semester will resume Jan. 11 with the same plans in place as fall, according to Roberts.
Roberts added they will be following state requirements and will participate in additional testing.
“President Worthen did a video for students, faculty and staff on being cautions over the holidays,” Roberts said.
The university is still encouraging off-campus compliance, including wearing face masks and social distancing, but Roberts admits they don’t have that much control on after-hours events.
“We have been transparent with our daily counts,” Roberts said. “We feel like we’ve tried to make sure we’ve been diligent.”
Roberts indicated the CRC meets monthly with Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and have discussed plans for the winter semester.
Part of the purpose of the CRC is to collaborate with the city, non-profit organizations and other entities to keep them connected to and with BYU and its resident students.
Other information shared by Hatchett included the surprising rise by 6% in the fall enrollment while other universities experienced declines. The expanded online classes and the return of several LDS missionaries during the pandemic are most likely the greatest reasons for the enrollment increase.
Council Chairman George Handley said he hoped, some day, they would be able to know the statistics on COVID-19 from students and the community
“There was a little struggle to coordinate efforts as students arrived in August,” Handley said.
Handley asked if BYU coordinates with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints concerning gatherings and activities with student LDS wards. Like much of the rest of the church, wards have not been in complete operation or meeting just off and on during the pandemic.
“We’ll do as much communicating as we can during winter semester,” Roberts said of YSA wards on campus.
Handley, who works at BYU, said he has heard radically different stories when it comes to what happens in the off-campus housing complexes.
Councilman Bill Fillmore asked three questions that Roberts and Hatchett could not answer. They included enhanced busing routes on 900 East, any conclusion on policing at BYU, and what the old Provo High School will be used for.
Roberts said, concerning the Provo High School building, there are a variety of options that are being discussed, but “nothing has been finalized yet.”
Several members of the council shared their gratitude for Roberts, Hatchett and the CRC for seeking to reach out and work with the city and for working so hard to lower COVID-19 rates from the local university.