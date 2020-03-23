Brigham Young University announced Monday that a student enrolled in classes on campus during the Winter Semester has tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement — made by the university on its website and to students, faculty and staff through emails — said the student has returned home.
It is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on campus, as far as BYU administration is aware of.
The student was attending school and working on campus during this current semester, the statement said. The student lived off campus and the property manager has contacted the other residents.
“The Utah County Health Department announced the county’s first case of community spread of COVID-19 March 17,” the website noted.
The university has been giving remote instruction in classes since Wednesday because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Many students have returned home to complete Winter Semester through remote coursework, according to BYU.
All study abroad programs have been canceled for the Spring Term as well as tours for performing teams.
The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) and Mountainstar HCA announced Sunday the state’s first COVID-19-related death. At the time of his death, the patient was being treated at Lakeview Hospital. The patient is a male, was older than 60 and was a resident of Davis County. He had underlying medical conditions, and was hospitalized for two days prior to his death.