Carvana, one of the leading online auto retailers in the U.S., announced Thursday it is now offering its services to residents in the Provo, Ogden and Salt Lake City areas.
Carvana first came into Utah in St. George in early 2020.
While there is not a physical brick and mortar location in Provo, at least not yet, those looking for good used cars have more than 20,000 options to choose from through the online retailer.
Carvana sold its first car almost eight years ago and sold 244,111 cars in 2020, according to the company's sales reports.
What is clear from the get-go is this used car online retailer experience is different than any other used car dealership or sales representative you’ve likely worked with before.
"There are many discussions about how our world will change post-pandemic. We learn about new customer behaviors, new hygienic must-haves and all sorts of psychological shifts," said Larry Light, a contributing writer in the April 27, 2020, Forbes Magazine. "Most of these discussions focus on shopping and cleaning and social distancing. But, based on Carvana’s approach to buying and selling used vehicles, the whole concept and operational approach of the car dealership may also change. Buying a car will be a totally different experience."
What Carvana does do is offer as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Provo area residents, allowing them a week to test drive and live with their potential purchase.
Customers can shop for used vehicles, secure auto financing, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes, according to Veronica Cardenas, senior specialist in Public Relations for Carvana.
Carvana is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, but has service areas throughout the country.
According to Cardenas, “Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.”
The idea behind Carvana is saving customers time, but at the same time giving them more buying options and more than just a test drive around the block.
You can see, investigate and learn about the car you want without worrying about going to a dealership or dealing with overly enthusiastic sales representatives, according to Cardenas.
Carvana vehicles come with a seven-day return policy, giving customers the time to ensure the vehicle fits their life; an upgrade to the traditional test-drive.
“Whether you’re a BYU student heading home for the weekend or just want to see how it handles on your daily commute, you get a week to live with your vehicle,” Cardenas said.
Carvana pioneered online car buying, including its patented 360-degree virtual vehicle tour, where customers can view vehicles in high-definition, inside and out.
Vehicles are Carvana Certified, having passed a rigorous 150-point inspection, have never been in a reported accident and have no frame damage. Features, imperfections and updated information about open safety recalls are listed on every car’s vehicle description page, according to Cardenas.
Customers looking to trade in their vehicle, or sell a vehicle, can also skip the dealership by entering their VIN or license plate number on Carvana.com, answer a few questions and Carvana can pick up the vehicle and bring them a check, as soon as the next day.
“Today marks our third launch this week, alone, in the Beehive State,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO in a press release. “We’re looking forward to bringing unparalleled customer service, great selection and great prices to Provo area residents.”
For further information on Carvana, visit www.carvana.com, or connect on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.