On Thursday, families will start seeing money drift into their checking accounts as the Internal Revenue Service Child Tax Credit begins. It is a part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan President Joe Biden signed into law in March.
For family-heavy Provo and Orem that could mean some nice looking bank accounts through the end of the year when the program stops.
Qualifying households will be receiving $3,600 annually per child under age 6, and $3,000 per child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. Monthly payments of $250 to $300 per child should be in the bank starting Thursday, according to the IRS.
That will continue until the end of December. The rest, or half, of the payments will be received after people file their 2021 tax return, according to the IRS. These payments are not considered income and are non-taxable.
So how will the child tax credit affect area residents when it comes to paying the bills?
According to the IRS, 90% of families with children are eligible for the tax credit. To show how much the tax credit will allow families to save doxoINSIGHTS, anonymized data from 5 million doxo users across 30,000-plus U.S. zip codes to show the average monthly bill cost for the top 10 bills in a family.
Those bills include the mortgage/rent, auto loans, auto insurance, utilities, health insurance, life insurance, cable/internet, mobile phones and security systems.
According to the doxoINSIGHTS database, the average cost for all of these bills in the Provo/Orem area is about $1,000 a month. Food, gasoline, entertainment, medical bills and more were not taken into consideration.
doxoINSIGHTS leverages consumer surveys using its database comprised of bill payment activity. doxo’s payment network covers over 100,000 billers in 45 different service categories and enables payments using bank accounts, credit cards or debit cards.
doxo data indicates the child tax credit money in the Provo/Orem area could do the following based on the average monthly bill payments in the area:
Pay the mortgage or rent for three months.
Auto loan for nine months.
Utilities for 11 months.
Auto insurance for 19 months.
Cable/internet for 31 months.
Health insurance for 32 months.
Mobile phone for 35 months.
Life insurance for 40 months.
Alarm/security systems for 41 months.
These figures, according to doxo and the IRS, could have significant influence on low-income families and minority groups in the area.
If you want to compare data with other regional areas or more specific data, visit http://doxo.com/insights/regional-bill-comparison.