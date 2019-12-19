2019 was a year of continuous change for health in Utah County.
Utah Lake’s annual algal blooms became routine, with permanent signs installed around its shores warning people of potentially dangerous algal blooms that appear there. Timpanogos Regional Hospital opened a new cancer clinic, bringing services out of its basement into a new, well-lit space. Revere Health welcomed a new multi-speciality clinic in Spanish Fork, expanding health care services in the area. And a BYU-Pathway Worldwide student in Provo dedicated himself to reducing the cost of insulin by self-funding and crowdsourcing a project out of his apartment.
But 2019 also brought with it more serious issues, including an accident that led to the hospitalization of dozens, therapy services that were put in jeopardy and efforts to decrease youth suicides.
The following are Utah County’s top five health stories of 2019.
1. Chlorine poisoning sends dozens to hospitals
About 50 people were hospitalized in June after a pump failure at the Pleasant Grove Veteran’s Memorial Swimming Pool caused an overexposure to chlorine.
The patients, ranging from small children to adults, experienced symptoms of chlorine poisoning that included coughing, vomiting and fading in and out of consciousness.
The patients were split between Utah Valley Hospital in Provo, Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem and American Fork Hospital, which all had plans for what to do if they experienced a rush of patients from a chemical exposure.
Authorities deemed the poisoning an accident after the pool’s pump had turned off, and then pushed extra chlorine that had backed up into the water when it restarted.
The pool opened more than a week after it was shut down after undergoing inspections from the Utah County Health Department and obtaining a new control box with built-in safeguards. The pool also voluntarily adopted a protocol of what to do if the pump were to shut down again.
2. Utah Valley Hospital opens patient tower
The days of patients being shoved into small hospital rooms at Utah Valley Hospital in Provo are over.
The hospital kicked off the year by opening the Pedersen Patient Tower. The new building included patient rooms twice the size of the previous ones, a new emergency department, a new main entrance and imaging services, a gift shop and chapel, among other features. The structure is the tallest building in Utah County.
The tower is one of the most visible parts of the hospital’s replacement project, which has been ongoing since 2015.
The project will continue into 2020 with the creation of a healing garden and pedestrian bridge that will cross 500 West.
3. Encircle/Flourish split leads to hundreds needing subsidized therapy
Subsidized therapy services for the LGBTQ community were temporarily threatened this year after Encircle split from Flourish Therapy, which had provided therapy for the nonprofit for two years.
Encircle, a youth LGBTQ resource center with locations in Provo, Salt Lake City, and St. George, separated from Flourish Therapy in May as it moved to an in-house provider, Encircle Therapy. Mental health providers were invited to stay with Encircle, but most followed Flourish Therapy. About 200 client followed their therapists to Flourish Therapy. About half of those receive free services.
But without Encircle’s funding, Flourish Therapy was left with trying to secure funding to allow clients to continue receiving subsidized therapy. The therapy service has received donations to continue operating while it anticipated receiving corporate grants.
4. Vaping efforts and resolution
Typically seen as much less dangerous than its traditional counterpart, electronic cigarettes were thrust into the spotlight this year after dozens were diagnosed with severe vaping-associated lung injuries.
One person has died and 115 people have been hospitalized for vaping-associated lung injuries as of Dec. 9, according to the Utah Department of Health. The state suspects that vaping THC cartridges is the main cause behind the outbreak.
The rate of children who have used e-cigarettes continues to rise, with a third of 12th graders reporting in 2017 that they had experimented with vaping, according to a 2017 report from the Utah Department of Health.
In response, health departments across Utah have urged state legislators to pass laws in next year’s session to further regulate e-cigarettes. The Utah County Board of Health will meet Thursday to discuss and vote on a resolution that would urge legislatures to increase the age to purchase e-cigarette products to 21, include e-cigarettes in the existing tobacco product excise tax and mandate that flavored e-cigarette products to be sold only in permitted tobacco specialty retail businesses.
5. Suicide prevention efforts
Utah County’s suicide prevention efforts continued into 2019, with schools taking the lead.
The Alpine School District started its year with introducing its new theme, “shine on,” to more than 9,000 employees who had packed into the UCCU Center in Orem.
The event encouraged district employees to make connections with students in order to decrease student suicide rates. The institute was part of the efforts that have come out of the Advancing Wellness and Resilience in Education, or AWARE, grant, which gives the district about $425,000 a year for five years. The funds have gone toward hiring a social worker and two full-time elementary school counselors, along with purchasing the MindUP curriculum for fifth grade classrooms.
The district also used a portion of state funds from the Teacher and Student Success Act to hire five new psychologists and six new social workers.
Lumen Scholar Institute, a public charter school based out of Orem, launched its own effort. The school’s students are tying up to 10,000 bracelets for its Reach Out initiative, which encourages elementary school students to avoid isolation by forming connections with others. The Lumen Scholar Institute students will speak at local elementary schools, write letters to other students and host a leadership conference next year to educate school leaders on the project.