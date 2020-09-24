On Thursday, members of Utahns for Medical Freedom picked up petition materials from the Provo Recorders Office and started the official gathering of voter signatures for referendum that could appear on the November 2021 ballot.
The referendum seeks to stop the Provo face mask mandate put in place by the Provo Municipal Council. The mandate supersedes the orange phase Provo was rolled back to this week by Gov. Gary Herbert.
The mandate will be reassessed on Oct. 20 as to whether the council will continue it or sunset the mandate in November.
As for signature gathering, Mary Ann Nielsen, one of the primary names on the referendum, and her colleagues have until Nov. 9 to collect 3,200 valid voter signatures, according to Amanda Ercanbrack, recorder. It is recommended they collect at least 20% more than are needed to make sure they have enough valid signatures.
“If they finish early, they’re welcome to turn things in to Utah County sooner,” Ercanbrack said. “The county will have up to 30 days to certify the signatures. Once the county delivers the certified signatures to me, I will have two days to count them and determine if the petition is sufficient.”
The Utah County Elections Office cannot guarantee a swift count as it is in the middle of a presidential and state election that is keeping workers extremely busy, according to Rozan Mitchell, elections office director.
The gathering of signatures is no easy task. Petitioners have to get 3,200 signatures total with 7.5% in at least four of five districts.
Depending on which four they choose, they must collect this many valid signatures: Provo’s District 1 must have 830 valid signature; District 2, 372 signatures; District 3, 651 signatures; District 4, 840 signatures; and District 5, 507 signatures.
“We’ve got hundreds of people who have given us their names and are ready to sign,” Nielsen said.
Nielsen said she has several concerns and reasons for pushing for a referendum, but one of the main ones involves the ability to enforce the mandate.
The pro/con pamphlet attached to the petition pinpoints the constitutionality of the mandate as problematic.
“It is unconstitutional for the government to mandate medical treatment of any kind, under any circumstances on any individual or their dependents, even if there is legislation that claims to have created this power,” the petitioners said in their arguments.
They continue: “The liberties protected by the Constitution are not fair-weather freedoms — in place when times are good but able to be cast aside in times of trouble. There is no question that this country has faced, and will face, emergencies of every sort. But the solution to a national crisis can never be permitted to supersede the commitment to individual liberty that stands as the foundation of the American experiment.”
“My concern is citizens might feel compromised and feel afraid their businesses are compromised,” Nielsen said.
With no enforcement, the mandate still appears to allow businesses to be shut down and for people to lose their jobs and that is a great concern as Nielsen sees it.
Nielsen also is concerned that churches will be forced to comply with mandates that don’t allow for regular church service, for adults, youth and children.
In partial pro response, the council said, “We learned that we could have lower transmission at less economic cost by embracing masking and social distancing guidelines. When infection rates reach a high enough level, it becomes more difficult to control its impact on our community. The ordinance was our safest and most prudent option. To be clear, we support individual freedom and we support the idea that with freedom comes responsibility.”
The council’s pro mandate argument continued, “The court in a 2020 Florida mask mandate case stated, ‘No constitutional right is infringed by the Mask Ordinance’s mandate’ and ‘constitutional rights and the ideals of limited government do not ... allow (citizens) to wholly shirk their social obligation to their fellow Americans or to society as a whole ... we do not have a constitutional right to infect others.’ Provo’s City Council acted to protect the safety and to preserve the health of our community.”
Utahns for Medical Freedom are not stopping with Provo. They also are contemplating a referendum against the Utah County Commission on passing a county mask mandate without a public hearing.
Late Tuesday, Utah County Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie added their names below Ralph Clegg, director of the Utah County Health Department as a show of support to the UCHD mandate. It is anticipated the commission will ratify that move in its next meeting.
While the group has full right to referendum regarding the legislative decisions of the Provo Municipal Council, it is still a question as to whether a referendum on the county mandate can be executed as it appears to be an administrative move by the UCHD.
Mitchell said the group can apply for the referendum on the county but she will be seeking an answer from her attorney as to if it is referable.
Nielsen is also a plaintiff in a lawsuit against Herbert over face masks.
In the meantime, UMF and Nielsen will be at Pioneer Park six hours a day from 9 a.m. to noon and from 3-6 p.m. seven days a week between Saturday and Oct. 17 to gather signatures and to hand out petitions to volunteers.