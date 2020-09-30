When college students are berated as being the cause for an increase in COVID-19 cases in Utah County, they don’t protest or riot, they roll up their sleeves and seek to become the enthusiastic cure.
On Thursday, a special press conference will be held to announce a new initiative organized by college students for college students. It’s intended to show just what a college student can do.
Brigham Young University’s Y Digital Team took on its “Join the Maskerade” campaign to show students wearing masks can pay off.
Shepherded by Professor Adam Durfee, managing director and founder of Y Digital, a lead team of eight students are saying “yes” to the mask and believe they can get their peers to say so, too.
“This has grown into something big,” said Aubree Smith, a senior from Connecticut and senior account executive.
Smith said the team realized that all they needed to find out what students in Provo and Orem thought was turn to themselves and ask what they would do.
“Masks are enabling,” Smith said.
The campaign goes from Oct. 1 through Dec. 14 with a grand prize announced at the end. Two monetary prizes will be award each week in a drawing from students that pledge to wear a mask on and off campus. More door prizes and incentives will be announced Thursday.
Durfee said the students could change their perspective and their entire motivation system to a rewards behavior.
“It’s been fun planning this,” Smith said. “There is an energy here.”
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi asked the Y Digital team to join her and Provo to keep the positive energy going on wearing face masks and the city’s Mask Up Provo initiative.
When Gov. Gary Herbert called and said Provo and the students were the issue, Kaufusi took action and contacted BYU.
“We have a wonderful college town,” Kaufusi said.
What Kaufusi did was bring leaders and students together for a higher education huddle.
“We brainstormed and came together,” Kaufusi said. “This is not about Wolverines vs. Cougars. Each university loved the campaign.”
Kaufusi said the huddle was such a success she is going to continue having them each week.
“Since we’re the issue, we’ll solve the issue,” Kaufusi said.
The intent is to make allies between the universities, which includes the other specialty colleges in Utah County.
“At first, I wasn’t feeling strongly about masks and I didn’t necessarily agree about wearing them,” said Siena Poyfair, a senior from the tri-cities area of Washington. “This is an incredible campaign. We are coming together as students and want to have joy and be happy and have fun. We want a positive outcome.”
Maddie Mingus, a senior from Austin, Texas, and an account assistant, said the students discussed the negative comments that have been thrown out there and asked, “How do we respond?”
“How would a student respond?” Mingus said. “In a witty, fun and positive way. We have thought of ways to lighten the atmosphere. We all feel good about what we’re putting out there and it’s not political.”
The students didn’t want to divulge too much before the press conference, but they indicated residents would notice a change of attitude in the air.
Durfee admits this may not be easy, and they will have some pushback for sure, but with positive energy and incentives, he believes his students will be able to accomplish great things.
“We’ll be putting something new out there every day,” said Darnel Apelu, a senior from Taylorsville and an account assistant.
Apelu and his team is in charge of social media messaging and keeping Instagram and Facebook filled with messages every day.
“We have been talking about all these ideas,” Apelu said. “It’s all we’ve be doing for the last three weeks.”
Suzy Bushman, a senior from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a digital marketing specialist, said it was a huge relief that the idea was to make it fun.
“Like I didn’t know to wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart,” Bushman said. “We’ve been hearing this in (negative) campaigns for months and months. We’re saying masks are enabling things.”
Jacob Curtis, a senior from Denver, said he keeps hearing that students can’t wait to get back to normal and have college experiences.
“This is the only face-to-face class I have,” Curtis said. “I am actually having a college experience the same as any semester. Masks are enabling us to have this experience.”
Riley Gilliland, a senior from Salt Lake City and a digital account specialist, said his wife graduated in April, and after years of hard work and being the first in her family to graduate from college, she was deprived of the full graduation experience. He does not want to go through the same thing.
He wants students to make it the best experience with the time they have. If wearing face masks is part of that, then own it, have fun with it and be positive.
The tone of the Join the Maskerade Campaign will be colorful, humorous and eclectic, and centered on the Provo culture.
More information on the Maskerade Campaign will be released on Thursday, but in the meantime, Y Digital’s Team and Kaufusi are encouraging students and residents to get their game on, think positive and wear their masks.