Communication can be barrier between the deaf and the law in Utah

The following is the final article in the six-part series Deaf in Utah.
Kawai Kauo has seen the relief that passes over a deaf person’s face when they realize the police officer who is responding to their call knows sign language.
“They are able to see, OK, I don’t have to lower my standard of signing to try to fit someone who can only finger spell, or something along those lines,” said Kauo.
Kauo, a former American Sign Language interpreter and a patrol officer for the Provo Police Department, has been aiding in the communication between deaf people and police before he even joined the force. With family in law enforcement, he’s received requests asking if he can interpret. After the death of Master Officer Joseph Shinners last year, and seeing police leave the profession, Kauo realized it was the right time to help the deaf community and fulfill his longtime dream of becoming an officer.
“In general, people don’t understand how to interact with deaf people, and so I figured this is an opportunity to help people realize that police are there to help,” Kauo said.
About two to three of every 1,000 children born in the United States have detectable hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. About 15% of American adults report trouble hearing, with hearing loss becoming more common later in life.
Communicating with police isn’t always easy for the deaf, who face barriers when trying to seek help; they can often be asked to pass notes in lieu of an ASL interpreter and can be targeted for abuse.
Empowering the abused
About 50 people each year get help from the Sego Lily Center for the Abused Deaf, which has service locations in Salt Lake City and St. George.
The deaf often face communication barriers when trying to access services, and will go to the Sego Lily Center for the Abused Deaf because they know they’ll receive help, according to Holly Parker Jensen, the center’s director.
In situations where a hearing husband is physically abusing a deaf wife, Parker Jensen said police will often talk to the hearing husband, first.
“He controls all of the information,” Parker Jensen, who is deaf, signed in ASL, according to a spoken English interpreter. “He can smooth things any which way he wants. So of course we don’t trust the system.”
A 2012 study published in Psychological Trauma: Theory, Research, Practice, and Policy found that 20.6% of deaf men and 37.8% of deaf women had been sexually assaulted in their lifetime, and that 44.1% of deaf men and 53.3% of deaf women reported some form of sexual abuse.
About 20% of all women and 1.41% of all men will be raped in their lifetimes, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Parker Jensen said the deaf are more vulnerable to be abused, partially due to the potential for communication abuse, where a perpetrator can ban the victim from signing, move their head so the deaf individual can’t look away or take away tactile communication for those who are both deaf and blind. She said the deaf-plus community, made up of individuals who are deaf and have a disability, can also be targets for abuse because they might have a lesser understanding of the English language, which is separate from ASL.
Parker Jensen wants the center’s clients to feel empowered.
“They really feel just totally let down, totally deflated,” she said.
The center will conduct trainings for police departments to help make them aware of issues deaf people face, including informing them that there are those with hearing loss who sign, and those who don’t. Passing notes between a hearing officer and someone is deaf, she said, is not the best way to communicate.
“I think deaf people in general are not comfortable with written English because it is not their first language,” Parker Jensen said. “It is very tedious. It is very time consuming and in a situation of domestic violence or something traumatic, you really don’t want to be put through that arduous process.”
Instead, she said, officers should use an ASL interpreter, who will be impartial, unlike a spouse or family member.
Misunderstandings
Jared Allebest, who is deaf and an attorney, is aware of situations where hearing sexual assault suspects have been asked by police to interpret for the person they’ve reportedly attacked.
“It is just a huge conflict of interest, and that’s problematic,” Allebest said.
An ASL interpreter, he said, benefits both the deaf person and the police.
He blames situations such as these on a lack of experience with deaf people and said most police haven’t had the chance to see the world from a deaf person’s point of view.
When he gets pulled over, he informs the officer that he has hearing loss and that if he doesn’t understand them, it’s not because he’s being belligerent. It’s because he can’t hear. After that, he said, he can see the officer relax.
When a deaf person gets upset, he said they can be perceived by the hearing as aggressive, when it’s really the equivalent of raising their voice.
“When a deaf person is obviously upset, their movements are larger,” Allebest said.
He’s had clients who are frustrated that they’re not being understood, start signing more aggressively and then get charged with disorderly conduct. In other instances, he said, a misunderstanding has turned fatal.
Other problems can appear in court, when interpreters can tend to clean up a deaf person’s ASL and make them sound competent to stand trial, even if they’re not.
“The deaf person may be speaking in a very disjointed way, and that will manifest as a psychological problem,” Allebest said. “But the ASL interpreter will clean up that language and make them sound normal.”
He’d like to see extra caution from police, along with an increase in awareness.
Informed police
A pamphlet developed for law enforcement by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2006 warns officers about relying too heavily on reading lips, because on average, only about a third of spoken words can be understood by those who know speech reading. It also suggests conducting interviews in a well-lit area, not to assume that someone can hear them and that when exchanging notes, to know that some deaf individuals might not fully understand written English.
The guidance states that it’s inappropriate to use a family member as an interpreter for a domestic violence situation, but that one may be used in incidents like when a deaf individual is injured in a car crash.
The Provo Police Department has a handful of officers who know ASL, according to Officer Mana Semo, a spokesman for the department. Semo said those officers will arrive to a scene if they need to interpret — even if they’re off duty.
“That is our main go-to, is just getting someone who can assist with that,” Semo said.
Semo said officers are trained on how to recognize if someone is deaf, and treat ASL the same as any other non-English language.
Provo police responded to 20 calls that involved a deaf individual from 2017 to 2019, according to information obtained in a public records request. During that same time, Lehi police responded to two, and Orem had none.
Kauo knows of other officers who know ASL or can finger spell.
After four years as an ASL interpreter, he’s able to explain to other officers that English is often a deaf individual’s second language and that writing notes is not as effective of communication as ASL.
“It’s a language in and of itself, it’s a culture in and among itself, it’s a tight-knit community in and among itself,” he said.
Whenever someone doesn’t follow a command, Kauo immediately wonders if they can hear his oral command. He wants officers to keep in the back of their minds that anyone they approach may be deaf.
He also wants police to be aware that facial expressions and body language are just as important as signs.
“There is so much information that can be conveyed by your face and your body language,” Kauo said.