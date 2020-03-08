Over one hundred Utah County women gathered at the Provo Recreational Center to celebrate the fifth annual Provo Women’s Day and the 100th year anniversary of the 19th Constitutional Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
Provo Women’s Day began in 2015 as an initiative to enhance the visibility, promote leadership opportunities and provide resources for the women of Provo.
In its fifth year, the annual celebration recognizes the 150th anniversary of Seraph Young becoming the first American woman to vote, which occurred in Utah.
Each year, the Provo Women’s Day committee invites speakers with Utah County roots to celebrate suffragette heroines and influential women in the community. These women are asked to share their story and an inspiring message with attendees in a lecture series that is followed by a luncheon.
This year, the board invited four women from different walks of life to share their journeys and recognized a Provo woman who fought for residents’ rights to clean air and water. This year’s series theme is “What Are You Waiting For?”
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi opened the series, adding that it is such a rewarding experience to celebrate the accomplishments of women. That’s before she introduced the first speaker, Susan Madsen.
Madsen is a professor of leadership and ethics at Utah Valley University as well as the founding director of the Utah Women and Leadership Project. The project is meant to strengthen the impact of Utah girls and women by promoting leadership.
She started her talk with a general disclaimer.
“People say, do you not like men?” Madsen said. “I love men. I’m married to a man. I have sons.”
Madsen shared a family picture with the audience, depicting her and her six siblings who are all men. She said it is imperative to support women because of the significant changes that occur when men and women work together.
In fact, she said, research shows that regular collaboration and perceived equality have been shown to improve financial performance, strengthen organizational climate, increased reputation and enhanced innovation.
“When women are not at the table, things are different,” she said.
As an example, Madsen shared research with the audience that illustrates how policy-making decisions are vastly different when women are present in the discussion.
When more women are present in state legislatures, funds are allocated differently. In more female-dominant legislatures, she said, more money is set aside for education, healthcare and poverty-related programs.
“I do not do my work to take men down,” Madsen said. “The research is clear, as we lift women, we lift families. When we lift women, we lift men, if it’s done the right way.”
Madsen shared two major avenues with which real change can be made: internal elements and external barriers. The professor expanded on the internal elements, citing that promoting leadership identity and encouraging girls to follow their purpose or calling can vastly improve perceived equality.
Attendees then welcomed Big Monocle founder and chief executive officer Amy Stellhorn onto the stage. She expanded on the importance of young girls and grown women following their purpose and calling.
Stellhorn started her company as a lifelong dream. She wanted to be able to execute projects across a broad range of deliverables required for, among other things, a new web presence, including: infrastructure, user experience, design and marketing strategies.
When it came time to get business cards, Stellhorn was having doubts about calling herself the CEO of the company and asked her friend when he felt comfortable calling himself a photographer. He didn’t understand, she said, because he told Stellhorn the day he purchased a camera was the day he made business cards under the title of photographer.
“I wasn’t giving myself permission to play the role I had chosen to play,” she said. “The secret to life is to just start doing something. Don’t wait, just start doing something.”
Stellhorn said it’s time to encourage women to actively pursue their goals and asked the audience what big project they would like to accomplish, what the next big step is in their journey and when they are willing to take that next step.
After hearing from the audience, Stellhorn highlighted a number of Utah County women who didn’t wait for their chance and instead created their own opportunities. From a dream to a business, these women are now heading their own successful organizations.
Utah women own nearly 84,000 businesses statewide and are responsible for over $14 billion in revenue that is generated annually. Stellhorn helped establish the first women’s entrepreneurial awards called the Sego Awards. This year’s gala is scheduled for May 8.
Sego Award Finalist and Utah Valley 40 under 40 honoree Tanei Henry took the reins to emphasize the importance of establishing a leadership identity for young girls.
When she initially heard about the studies and statistics, Henry said she wanted make a difference. Henry founded the Provo Girls Summit, which puts hundreds of young girls in contact with female professionals in almost every industry.
“What I was given was exposure, practice and support,” Henry said after recounting a story about playing baseball with neighborhood boys as a child. “When we are given those things, we can do anything.”
The Provo Girls Summit is a large career fair where girls between the ages of 8 and 12 years old are able to speak with professionals across almost all career fields.
The idea for the event stemmed from research that determined girls as young as 5 years old were abandoning dreams of becoming scientists or doctors because they are perceived as “men’s jobs,” Henry said.
Henry founded the program to help show girls that anything is possible and nothing is off limits.
“It occurred to me, in that moment, that there’s a dramatic difference between telling my daughter she can be anything she wants to be and showing her,” a letter from a mom whose daughter attended the Provo Girls Summit read.
Henry said taking action and supporting girls starts with talking with girls about big ideas, helping them make connections, inviting them to try something new even if they fail and advocating for them.
“Our girls deserve to be treated as equals,” Henry said. “When we start treating them as equals, they will come to understand that. Girls need to understand from a young age that they are capable of great things, ideas and of working hard.”
Utah has built a reputation for large families and stay-at-home moms, she said, but the research doesn’t support the reputation. In fact, more than half of women work from ages 16-19 and remain working until the age of 65 years old, she said.
“When decisions are being made, and they aren’t considering women are in the workplace, that’s a misstep,” Henry said. “That’s a missed opportunity.”
Yvonne Baraketse, a french dual language immersion teacher with the Provo City School District, was the final speaker in the series. Baraketse spoke about the importance of education in the lives of young women.
“Without education, I wouldn’t be standing in front of you today,” she said.
After fleeing Rwanda after the assassination of her father at the beginning of a civil war in 1994, Baraketse travelled to Belgium where art became her treatment for post traumatic stress. Baraketse received her bachelor’s degree in Europe before coming to America.
Baraketse came to America to further pursue her education, narrowly escaping the floods in Louisiana during Hurricane Katrina. She fled to Utah and began volunteering in the community after the birth of her child, unable to pursue a professional career because of her visa.
It was her mother who pushed everything aside to ensure her daughter would be able to do everything she could ever dream of, she said. Baraketse’s mother encouraged her to pursue a graduate degree in the United States.
“I grew up knowing that a woman was a pillar of the home,” Baraketse said. “If the woman is not there, then the home would collapse. My mom has been that pillar for us.”
Baraketse’s mother supported her and her family while she attended Brigham Young University before graduating with her master’s degree. After securing her degree and starting on the path of launching a professional career, Baraketse began to see a need in the community.
Baraketse founded the Ngoma y’Africa Cultural Center to celebrate African culture and art in the community.
Baraketse said it is women like her mother that make it possible for women to support other women.
“It’s really, really powerful to be a woman,” Baraketse said, wrapping up the lecture series.
The series broke out for a tea party luncheon to celebrate the suffragette tea parties during the women’s suffrage movement. During the luncheon, 100-year-old Provo resident Lillian Hayes received the Trailblazer Award.
Hayes is characterized as a “friend of the earth, the water and the air” Provo residents breathe, according to event organizers. Hayes fought against major developments that would have adversely impacted water and air quality in the area.