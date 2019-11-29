It may take motorists some time to get used to, but the construction on Cougar Boulevard (1230 North) between 500 West and Canyon Road is complete.
Crews wrapped up all remaining roadway construction activities this week, according to Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman. The project will officially end next year when final landscaping and minor concrete repairs are complete in May.
The $5.5 million project was initiated in 2015 by Provo city with funding support from the Utah Department of Transportation. It was designed to improve safety for all roadway users while adding and improving active transportation facilities along the corridor. Prior to the new project, there were seven times more accidents along the corridor than along any other similar corridor in the state of Utah, according to Martin.
“We know the modifications to Cougar Boulevard have been challenging for some and are requiring adjustments. Change is never easy, but we appreciate the patience the citizens and businesses have shown as we made infrastructure changes designed to improve overall public safety,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi in a press release. “As residential development and the economy continue booming, the upgraded infrastructure will support Provo’s future growth and success.”
Crews have been working on the project since March, and have changed the dynamics of the street with bike lanes, raised medians and more.
“The project has created new and safer opportunities for active transportation by adding wider sidewalks and protected bicycle lanes,” Martin said in a press release. “These bike lanes will connect to the lanes being added to 500 West and will result in a more comprehensive and connected bicycle system in Provo.”
A new traffic signal was added at 400 West to help residents with access to Utah Valley Hospital to the south and restaurants and shopping to the north.
“Cougar Boulevard is now safer, more comfortable, and more accessible for Provo’s residents whether they drive, walk, or bike through town. We’ve already seen an increase of cyclists using the bike lanes and we look forward to seeing how these changes will improve the overall safety of our city,” said Mayor Kaufusi.
Details about the Cougar/Bulldog Boulevard Improvements project can be found at https://provo.org/government/mayor-s-office/public-information/bulldog-blvd-improvements.