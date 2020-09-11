If there is one thing individuals and organizations have learned through the COVID-19 pandemic, it is you can still serve your neighbor.
Thursday marked the annual United Way of Utah County Day of Caring, with a few modifications and lots of volunteers.
“We wondered if we would have a Day of Caring this year,” said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County. “But it has been very gratifying to work with such wonderful partners who realize that we need to reach out more than ever right now.”
This year’s Day of Caring included 37 in-person projects with volunteers from more than 20 companies and organizations. In addition, volunteers will be assembling more than 2,000 STEM, education and emotional health kits to be distributed at local schools and nonprofits. In total, there were an estimated 1,300 volunteers participating, according to United Way numbers.
“We worked with our partners on both sides of each project to make safety modifications,” Hulterstrom said. “There are still needs we cannot neglect, and we’re focusing on meeting those needs while implementing social distancing and other changes.”
Hulterstrom said while the projects may look a little different this year, the caring continues, and the traditions of Day of Caring will go on despite the pandemic. He also said that this year, instead of the iconic Live United T-shirts the volunteers usually wear, they wore Live United face masks.
This year’s focus was primarily on education. Several elementary schools in the county received playground upgrades as groups painted educational and social distance games on the pavement.
Groups like employees from Vineyard offered to make STEM kits. Vineyard provided 300 kits for kids to use in their classes.
“Vineyard City was grateful to be able to participate in the United Way of Utah County’s Day of Caring,” said Mayor Julie Fullmer. “With the uncertainty that this pandemic has created in so many homes, we wanted to find a way to bring something to our community’s doorsteps. We assembled laundry kits for people going without the basic need of clean laundry. The ability to have clean clothes and a clean place to sleep is something that provides people with barriers to sickness and disease, and paths to jobs.
“To solve today’s ever-growing complex problems, we will need people discovering more innovative solutions; this is why Vineyard is focused on becoming a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) city,” Fullmer added. “Many families and teachers are in difficult situations with schooling their kids and students at this time, and we hope that this brings a little cheer and creativity in to building solutions for our future.”
Vineyard wants to be a great part of helping its residents of the future.
“We are excited to partner with Vineyard City along with many other companies, during United Way of Utah County’s Day of Caring,” said Janie Brigman, corporate engagement and marketing director for United Way. “We are so grateful for Vineyard employees who took the time to make these educational kits to help students across the county. As a Vineyard resident myself, it is exciting to see my city giving back to the whole community.”
Employees from Brigham Young University, Utah Valley University and Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions helped with landscaping, cleaning and upgrading a number of nonprofit agencies through the valley as well.
“Who would have thought that we would have such an amazing response to Day of Caring during this unique year? As I visited schools and nonprofits, it was gratifying to see so many people who not only understand the community’s needs but have also found a meaningful way to help. What an inspiring day,” Hulterstrom said.
Brigman said United Way had the opportunity to work with some extraordinary companies.
“It is exciting to see how much these companies care and want to give back to our local community,” Brigman said.
Abby Perkins, EveryDay support coordinator, said United Way was overwhelmed by the community response.
“It was remarkable to see how everyone was so eager to be a part of improving the community by helping local schools and community partners,” Perkins said. “Over 2,000 kit projects were completed on Day of Caring, with the majority of the projects focused on the education and mental health of children in Utah County.”
The next big project for the United Way of Utah County is preparing for the holidays and the annual Sub-for-Santa program. According to Hulterstrom, they are expecting more participating families this year due to COVID-19.