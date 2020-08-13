Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi wants businesses in her city and throughout the county to know they have an abundance of CARES Act funds waiting for them, but they must apply by Monday.
Utah County has launched a $20 million grant program to provide grants to small businesses and nonprofits located in Utah County. The Utah County CARES Grant Program is offered with funding received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The program is targeted at qualified small businesses and nonprofit agencies that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Utah County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee is managing the prioritization and awarding of funding. The committee is made up of seven mayors and one county commissioner. Kaufusi serves as vice-chair with Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson.
“We know there are struggling businesses within Utah County who have been hit hard during this pandemic,” Kaufusi said in a press release Thursday. “Help is available — that is the message we need to get out into our community.”
A total of $15 million is available to small businesses with a maximum award of $20,000. The application is currently open and closes on Monday at 11:59 p.m. All eligible businesses are encouraged to apply, including businesses that have received other assistance.
“When in doubt, apply,” Kaufusi said. “The worst-case scenario is we leave money ‘on the table,’ so to speak, that could potentially save a business and the livelihood of many. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy and they provide the character that makes every community unique. Now we can help them by simply spreading the word.”
Grant money may be used to pay for operating expenses related to COVID-19, such as payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance, inventory, according to Kaufusi.
This grant also may be used for other expenses that would not have been necessary if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as modifications to the workplace to promote social distancing; protecting employees and customers by providing barriers, hand sanitization centers and masks; continuing business operations from home or online; and more.
More information and the link to the application can be found at www.ucgrants.org.
“We’ve heard the funding needs of Provo businesses trying to offset difficulties they are experiencing due to the current economic environment,” said Keith Moray, Provo City’s economic development director. “The application process is short and straightforward, so business owners need not feel intimidated. Given the low number of applicants to date, the time taken is quite likely to result in much-needed help.”
Nonprofit organizations serving Utah County also are eligible to receive up to $100,000 from an established $5 million fund, with larger disbursements considered.
Nonprofit applications are currently open and will close on Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. Those funds may be used to help vulnerable populations with basic needs such as food, housing, living expenses, transportation costs, etc. Vulnerable populations include seniors, children, homeless, low-income individuals, displaced workers, first responders, medical professionals, and those unable to access other resources.
More information and the link to the application can be found at http://ucgrants.org/nonprofits.php.