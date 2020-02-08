Deaf face uphill battle when searching for work

The following is the third article in the six-part series Deaf in Utah. The next article will run on Feb. 16.
The recruiters liked what they saw. And then they found out that Jonathan Roberts is deaf.
After that, it was a few typed messages about talking to human resources, and then nothing.
After three months of unemployment and a couple dozen job applications, Roberts is used to it.
“Unfortunately, it is common for deaf people here,” Roberts said in American Sign Language, according to a spoken English interpreter.
Roberts has been searching for a job since he was laid off in November. A software engineer with a bachelor’s degree from Weber State University, he’s become used to companies reaching out for interviews, and then backing off.
In one instance, he was using an interpreter on a phone interview when the company found out.
“When I mentioned that I was deaf, they seemed to change,” Roberts said.
Roberts’ experience isn’t uncommon among the deaf. About 53.3% of deaf people ages 25 to 64 were employed in 2017, compared to 75.8% of hearing people who had a job, according to the National Deaf Center on Postsecondary Outcomes.
Facing barriers
About two to three of every 1,000 children born in the United States have detectable hearing loss, according to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders. About 15% of American adults report trouble hearing, with hearing loss becoming more common later in life.
Pamela Mower, an employment specialist with Utah’s Services for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said that deaf people face misconceptions about their ability to work from hearing employers.
“There are a lot of barriers,” Mower, who is deaf, said in ASL, according to a spoken English interpreter.
Those include employers who think that someone can’t do a job if they are unable to speak or hear. Mower said there’s multiple ways to communicate, which can include writing notes, texting, instant messaging or gesturing.
Companies can also be resistant to hiring interpreters for meetings, or think they’ll be sued if they hire and then later fire a deaf employee.
Mower said many deaf individuals with higher education often aren’t given the same opportunity to get supervisory experience as their hearing peers, which can put them behind hearing job candidates.
Many of her clients don’t know their previous job titles because their employers didn’t communicate that information to them. Mower said deaf employers also aren’t often given awards or promoted.
English is also often a deaf person’s second language, which can be a barrier to employment. ASL is considered a separate language from English and is not based on English.
“So often if they are writing notes, they’ll be writing it with an ASL syntax and grammar structure,” Mower said.
That difference can lead to employers receiving emails or job applications from a deaf individual, seeing mistakes and assuming that the deaf individual is not intelligent.
“I know deaf people who are brilliant, but their weakness is English,” she said.
Job postings that use standard phrases like that a candidate must be able to listen to oral instructions can make the deaf and hard of hearing feel unqualified, Mower said. She said that being able to understand oral instructions isn’t necessary for most jobs. She urges companies to change their job posts to reflect what’s really needed to fulfill it.
For a housekeeping job, Mower said, a deaf employee can be paired up with a hearing one who knocks on multiple doors at a time. Or, she said, they could use an app on their phones to see if someone is talking.
Mower helps the deaf with job applications, sets up mock interviews and can arrange for interpreters for job interviews so a company isn’t concerned about it. She also leads deaf cultural sensitivity training. She said that differences in deaf and hearing culture can lead to misunderstandings.
In one instance, Mower said it wasn’t until after a training when coworkers said they didn’t know that their deaf colleague had a sense of humor. In others, she said hearing employees don’t understand that a deaf employee will rap on a desk or tap someone’s shoulder to get their attention. Deaf employees can also think employers are angry because they’re not using facial expressions.
Another barrier Mower said the deaf can face is if they know the terminology for a job, but the interpreter they receive for a job interview doesn’t.
“I think many employers will judge the candidate based on the interpreter’s knowledge and not the deaf person’s knowledge,” she said.
The fear of paying an interpreter, Mower said, can make companies hesitant to hire someone who is deaf. She said that 80% of the time when she tries to set up an interview for a client, the company will say they have to talk to human resources, will say that they don’t know if an interpreter is in the budget and then will go weeks without communicating back. When the client follows up, they often hear that the job has been filled.
Those barriers can lead to long periods of unemployment for the deaf.
“I know people who apply constantly for jobs for four or five years, especially if they are deaf plus another disability,” Mower said.
She suggests companies consider accommodations in their budgets. She wants the deaf to be assertive, suggesting they use notes apps on phones to communicate, and pointing out that they wouldn’t need an interpreter with them most of the time.
Still, Mower said the deaf have to work harder than the hearing to find employment.
“We have to do a lot more work and education than hearing people do,” she said.
Looking for work
After a few months of no success, Roberts is beginning to get discouraged about finding another job.
“It is hard for me to keep confidence in myself the longer it goes,” he said. “Because every time I face somebody who doesn’t understand deaf culture or working with deaf employees, the more and more uncertainty I start feeling with my future.”
In one message thread with a potential employer, the employer was interested in interviewing Roberts until learning that he’s deaf. He states he will get back to Roberts, and then never does. Roberts continued following up for weeks and never received an interview.
He believes he would already be employed if he was hearing.
He wants to advocate for himself, but questions if he wants to work for an employer who doesn’t know how to provide accommodations.
Roberts said companies question how he’ll communicate in daily meetings. He points out that they could easily send notes or instant message each other.
“There are options, but they just have their mind set on this in-person communication, and that is what scares them,” he said.
The strengths that come along with deafness are highlighted through the hashtag #DeafGain, which is a play off of hearing loss. Roberts said the deaf can be extremely focused on details and notice when something is wrong. They’re also less likely to get distracted.
All he wants is a chance — especially with companies who state they are an equal opportunity employer.
“I just wish companies knew that being deaf is not a disability,” Roberts said. “It is more diversity, and that we add diversity to their company and they can benefit from those different types of diversity.”
Finding a home
Ben Edwards has always been fascinated with buildings and how things fit into space.
“Growing up, I always liked drawing and building,” Edwards, who is deaf, said in ASL, according to a spoken English interpreter.
Edwards has worked as an architect with FFKR Architects in Salt Lake City for five years.
Finding employment hasn’t been easy. Edwards spent a year and half looking for a job after graduating from college. He’s gone unemployed for nine months, which he said was cut short because he was aggressive in taking part-time work. He went five years without a full-time job before he was hired at his current one.
“It was difficult because a lot of firms and companies tend to be very anxious about working with somebody who is deaf,” Edwards said.
He struggled with networking and had others make comments on his behalf.
He was also asked in job interviews how he’s going to communicate. That fear, he said, meant that other applicants who wouldn’t come with extra costs for interpreters would be hired over him.
His deafness wasn’t an issue for FFKR Architects. Edwards said they’ve provided him with interpreters for specific meetings, but also for social events and trainings.
“They are a great firm,” he said. “Very positive, very supportive.”
Edwards spends most of his workday at a computer, uses a pen and pencil or instant messaging to communicate and needs the occasional interpreter for meetings.
A few of his coworkers have learned ASL, something that didn’t happen at other jobs.
“I love this firm,” Edwards said. “They have been fantastic.”
Being deaf, he said, makes him more visual. Edwards said he has spatial awareness, knows how things tie together, and can ignore what’s happening around him and focus on work.
At work, Richards walks around with a pad of paper and pens and has a second keyboard at his desk for instant messaging.
“Although the communication is different, it is like anyone else,” said Roger Jackson, the president of FFKR Architects. “You have to understand how they work and how they think, and you have to meet with them where they’re at and find a way to be together.”
Jackson said the company will assign Richards tasks that are self-sustaining and don’t need a lot of follow-up and feedback, which they’ve done for hearing employees, as well.
When they found out Richards is deaf, the company wasn't fazed.
“We thought we could make this work, knowing that it can take effort on our part,” Jackson said.
Jackson said Richards passed all of his architect licensing exams in a week, which is extremely rare.
The two went with a group when they were working on the new Provo Missionary Training Center. There wasn’t an interpreter, so Jackson walked with Edwards, wrote down what was happening and asked questions that Edwards had. The experience gave Jackson an idea of Edwards’s experiences.
“He’s perfectly capable,” Jackson said. “It is just communication is different.”