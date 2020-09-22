AdvisorSmith an online business insurance advisory group just analyzed 3,983 U.S. cities. Provo was the No. 2 mid-sized city with the fastest internet speeds.
That doesn’t matter if residents don’t have the tools to use it, according to Joshua Ihrig, chairman of the Digital Inclusion Advisory Group for the United Way of Utah County.
Ihrig and his associates are concerned about residents who don't have all the tools, falling into the digital divide.
He notes there are three pillars to being in full digital inclusion. Without all three, you have exclusion.
Those three pillars are: digital devices, connectivity, and knowledge and support.
“If you don’t have one, there is a digital divide,” Ihrig said. “Our goal is to get people a device and fill the knowledge gap, and make sure they have connectivity.”
While AdvisorSmith said 99% of Provo residents had access to 1 Gbps of broadband, there are still many without it or without the devices to use it.
At the United Way of Utah County's Digital Inclusion Committee, there has been growth in all of these areas since Digital Inclusion started five years ago.
It started with teaching senior citizens how to connect with family, do genealogy and other things that may interest them. It grew from there with many residents showing great interest.
Kayla Bradshaw, volunteer director at the United Way and a member of the Digital Inclusion Committee, said the issues are widening. COVID-19 has not helped the matter either with many people needing to work and do school from home.
For this reason the committee has formulated classes, organized IT volunteers and gathering, in small increments, computers to distribute.
To help find those in need, who have to work or to do school assignments from home, the Provo School District completed a survey of parents. According to Bradshaw, going to the schools seemed the fastest way to find out family needs.
“A significant number of families didn’t have internet and they had old computers that don't work with schools' new technologies. Parents didn’t have the knowledge to help their children.”
In order to get all residents to where they are digitally included, Provo, Google Fiber, United Way of Utah County, Women’s Tech Council, Alpine, Provo and Nebo school districts and Intuitive IT, have joined forces.
In the coming days they will be announcing a new initiative to move digital inclusion to a higher level.
In the meantime, volunteers and businesses willing to donate equipment are invited to join the initiative. For information, call Kayla Bradshaw at (801) 691-5371.