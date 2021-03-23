It has been over five years since customers visited Shopko, watched a dollar movie and then had some popular Carousel Ice Cream concoction at the Plum Tree Shopping Center.
The Plum Tree development, now renamed The Mix at River's Edge, offers a conglomeration of emotions ranging from past shops and theaters to the current chain link fences and shabby emptiness of non-development.
Issues with infrastructure, too much open Class A business space and construction costs kept The Mix at River's Edge from coming to fruition -- until now.
On Tuesday, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi helped take a swing as construction crews demolished the old Shopko store.
It has only been days since the new owners of the property applied for demolition permits and took down the Movies 8 dollar theaters at the end of last week.
“Many past college students, myself included, have fond memories of date nights with a $1 movie and sundaes at Carousel Ice Cream Parlor. It was all we could afford,” Kaufusi said. “It’s always hard to see community favorites close when they’ve become such a beloved part of our community fabric.”
It is also the gateway to Brigham Young University as you enter Provo from Orem on the University Parkway. For some residents, it has been a blight on the community.
“This redevelopment project has been anticipated for many years with our citizens anxious for progress to replace the retail blight,” said Keith Morey, Provo Economic Development director. “Watching the property lay dormant has been difficult, but the reality of its reawakening and transformation is truly exciting.”
Just like the newness of spring and the feelings of renewal after a long year of COVID-19, this development is just what Provo needs, according to Kaufusi.
“Successful development is always about timing,” Kaufusi said. “We now have the right timing and the right team to finally bring this development back to its thriving glory days and create a gathering place where a whole new generation can make memories.”
The Mix at River’s Edge mixed-use development, on the northeast corner of University Parkway and 2230 North, has been through numerous plans over the last five years, but it now has new ownership. The project will be commencing construction this week.
The Mix will be a 28-acre mixed use project including a mixture of retail and office along the front with stacked flats and state-of-the-art condos lining the back. The goal is to use a great location to create a gathering node along University Parkway, drawing in businesses and tenants to create a vibrant mixed use community, according to Brighton Development, new owners of The Mix.
Even the new developers have sentimental feelings about this project.
“I’ve been eating or shopping at the Plum Tree Shopping Center for over 30 years, since I was a student at BYU in 1988,” said Nate Pugsley, CEO of Brighton Development. “The location is one of the best in Utah County for development opportunities and long-term value, given its proximity to two universities and University Parkway.
“As a company we couldn’t be more excited to invest a little bit of time, money and resources to improve this part of Provo.
“We’re grateful for our financial partners, Provo City and our internal team at Brighton Development for all their hard work,” Pugsley said. “As a company, we are grateful for the opportunity to be able to work and hire great talent in this vibrant part of the state.”
Morey sees interest in Provo increasing and momentum building on exciting development projects in process.
“The redevelopment at The Mix at River’s Edge is a reflection of the broader strength of the Provo market right now,” said Morey. “Milken's recent study identifying Provo as the ‘Best Performing Large City’ in the country is a reflection of what we have all known for a long time.
“The Mix at River’s Edge is in addition to the many projects underway in Provo right now, like the new Provo City Hall, the redevelopment of the existing City Hall block, the new class A office space being built in downtown Provo by PEG, as well as commercial and residential development in almost every part of our community,” Morey said.
The Mix is uniquely positioned to capture the attention of shoppers from Provo and Orem as they travel along University Parkway.
With the new ownership, the designs have changed slightly, but the new development will have some retail, housing and hotel options.