Downtown Provo is the perfect place for residents needing a bit of Christmas cheer this weekend.
The fun begins with the annual Provo Holiday Market. The market is held from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park.
The annual holiday event features a variety of local craft, artist, gift and food vendors. Local musicians are also scheduled to perform throughout the event to set a festive mood.
Pioneer Park will be magically lit with thousands of colorful lights. This event also kicks off the Downtown Provo Holiday Window Display Competition at downtown shops and restaurants.
Entrance is free, but attendees must get a reservation for every member of their parties through Eventbrite. This allows the city to maintain safe capacity numbers over the course of the event as well as provide contract tracing information, according to Provo Downtown, Inc.
Christmas Light Tour
Another fun way to participate in the holiday season it Provo’s Christmas Light Tour.
Provo's residents and businesses are invited to submit photos of their decorated homes or business locations for the Provo Christmas Light Tour interactive map.
Participants can submit their photos online through Dec. 15. Provo City Events will post the map on Dec. 7 and will continue to add locations until Dec. 15. The community can follow the map through Provo to enjoy the beautiful lights during that time.
Visit Santa
From 6-8 p.m. every Wednesday through Dec. 23, Santa can be found at Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria. For safety, Santa will wear a mask while greeting visitors.
There will be a Christmas list and letter box to leave requests for Santa, as well.
Visitors are also asked to mask up before entering Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria, which is located at 223 W. Center Street.
'A Christmas Carol'
The Covey Center for the Arts is presenting a one man show of Charles Dicken’s A Christmas Carol, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4 and continuing through Dec. 21.
To get the beloved classic into a one-man format the story, the show has been adapted.
Charles Dickens' 1867 American Reading Tour is off to a rough start. Due to an inexplicable loss of his luggage, he regretfully announces that he will be unable to read from his beloved classic, "A Christmas Carol."
All is not lost however, Dickens delivers what he promised by performing from memory the magical story of Ebenezer Scrooge's journey from miserliness to redemption with warmth and humor.
This one-man play is based on the condensed version Dickens himself used on his historic tours of the U.S.
Light Up Christmas
Friday and Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m., the Covey Center for the Arts will present its annual Christmas concert, Light up Christmas, featuring Broadway alumni Dallyn Vail Bayles and Mindy Smoot Robbins and the local talents of Marvin Payne and Shayla Osborn Beck.
Residents can receive more information on events hosted at the Covey Center for the Arts is available by calling 801-852-7007.