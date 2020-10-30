If you're missing the haunts and highlights of a fun Halloween, Downtown Provo Inc. along with other businesses and organizations are inviting residents to participate in a big downtown swath of events.
Farmers Market
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park at 500 West and Center Street, the last Farmers Market of the season will be celebrating with vendors not only selling their goods but handing out packaged candy. Costumes are encouraged.
Participants in the trick-or-treating must wear face masks and social distance.
The Wall-oween
Celebrate this haunting season by posting a photo in your best costume in front of a downtown Provo mural, and get a free sticker.
Cars and Candy drive-thru
From 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Provo Towne Centre @automotiveaddiction and @v12lifestyle are hosting a Cars & Candy Drive-thru trunk-or-treat event in the main parking lot.
Bring just yourself or the whole family and dress up the kids. You’ll be able to trick or treat out of the trunks of the most bewitching super cars the little ghouls have ever seen, including Lamborghinis, Vipers & McLarens.
Sleepy Hollow
To top off the day take in some theater with the Halloween favorite "Legend of Sleepy Hollow" at 7 p.m. at the Covey Center for the Arts at 435 Center St.
This is a presentation of the classic story by Washington Irving, presented with all the thrills, chills and laughs that keep young audiences on the edge of their seats. The storybook tale revolves around the main characters -- the bumbling schoolteacher Ichabod, the coquettish Katrina and Ichabod's brutish rival, Brom Bones.
There are also six characters who play storytellers, keeping the action and pace moving throughout. As much fun as the play presents, it saves the best for last -- the ride of the headless horseman.
This adaptation remains dedicated to the spirit of the original work yet expertly involves young people with lots of suspense and comedy. A perfect Halloween treat.