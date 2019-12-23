A driver suspected of being under the influence rolled his car in front of an apartment complex on Thursday and fled the scene before being arrested by an off-duty sergeant, according to a press release from the Utah County’s Sheriff’s Office.
An off-duty officer was driving north in Provo when he saw a white Hyundai Elantra drifting into oncoming traffic, police said.
At around 550 W. 800 North, the driver lost control and hit a tree before rolling the car. A witness told the officer that the driver had fled the crash scene.
The officer eventually found the driver and told him to stop after identifying himself as being with the sheriff’s office. The driver refused to stop and the officer “physically stopped him,” the press release says, and smelled alcohol on his breath.
Being off-duty and not having handcuffs on him, the sergeant detained the driver using his belt, said police.
A Provo police officer arrived shortly after and took custody of the driver, according to the press release.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was booked into the Utah County Jail on several charges, including DUI, after being examined at the Utah Valley Hospital.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.