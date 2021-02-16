What was originally to be a vote amending the electronic sign ordinance in Provo at Tuesday’s Municipal Council meeting has been continued.
The pause came after a warning light clicked on with the council that showed a portion of the amendment presented by the electronic sign committee needed to be sent back to the Planning Commission, by law, before it could be voted on.
The sign committee has been working on the project for more than a year and has done its due diligence in research on holding times and patterns from various cities, sign companies and businesses.
“We found that research around the world is pretty much the same,” said Hannah Salzi, council policy analyst. “The minimum hold time should be such that drivers, pedestrians, etc., see no more than one transition as they pass.”
Typically that is considered about eight seconds for a short hold time. The sign committee recommended the following:
Short hold times should be 1 minute; long hold times should be 1 hour; signs representing more than 20 tenants in an SC3 (shopping center, malls) should change every 15 seconds.
“Hold time requirements should be tied to speed, with signs on higher-speed roads transitioning more frequently,” Salzi said. “Sign regulations should also protect safety and aesthetics while supporting businesses.”
There was concern on how driving may distract a driver from driving by looking at the changing signs which are often animated and bright.
The committee also added to the ordinance other places that electronic signs should be prohibited in the city, according Salzi. Those include:
- Downtown Historic District.
- All Project Redevelopment Option (PRO) zones.
- Special Development Plan (SDP) Overlay zone.
- All VLDR, LDR, MDR and HDR zones.
Salzi told the council there also needs to be an update to the ordinance reflecting the sign size graphs to more legible tables.
“We need to replace uses of ‘high churn’ and ‘low churn’ with ‘short hold’ and ‘long hold,’ respectively to reflect current terminology,” Salzi added.
They also needed to clarify that electronic versions of all sign types already permitted in the North University Avenue River Bottoms Design Corridor also are permitted.
The committee’s purpose is to present the council with options for electronic sign holds along city corridors that make sense. The goals are based on safety, supporting businesses and preserving community aesthetics.
According to the committee findings presented in a July 2020 meeting, it is easily proven that electronic signs cause distractions, but not necessarily crashes.
It is anticipated the Planning Commission will address the sign ordinance amendment in the March 16 meeting and then it will return to the council for two public hearings and a vote on the proposal.