The Encircle LGBTQ Family and Youth Resource Centers have a friend in professional musician and songwriter Wrabel.
On Monday, Wrabel released his latest song, “Since I Was Young,” teaming up with singer, songwriter and actress Kesha.
"Since I Was Young" celebrates Wrabel's journey as a queer man and echoing the song's lyrics, the video features a number of video submissions from LGBTQ+ youth and families from Utah-based Encircle.
Wrabel forged a tight relationship with Encircle and Stephenie Larsen, Encircle's co-founder and president.
“We originally met at the first LoveLoud concert,” Larsen said. “From that we invited him to the Encircle Summit held at Adobe (in Lehi).”
Larsen said there were 700 kids in the room, and the lights went out. They started singing, and when the lights came back on, Wrabel was sobbing. The message in the darkness was too close. He told those attending they were amazing.
Wrabel then shared a song with them he has never shared with anyone until then or since, it was for his mother.
After that experience, Wrabel told Larsen he would do anything for Encircle.
“Encircle has brought me joy when I needed it,” Wrabel said in the introduction of the video.
Larsen said, “He was able to see for himself the magic and opportunity Encircle provides its community. He knew he could help and promised to do so in any way possible.”
This video is one way Wrabel is upholding that promise, by providing members of the Encircle family a platform to be their true selves and tell their stories.
"I feel like I've carried a piece of Encircle around with me since that first experience -- like my heart broke in the best way,” Wrabel said Monday in a press release.
Larsen said that is the way it has been for a handful of notable singers, actors and stakeholders who have bonded with Encircle.
Besides board member Steve Young and Wrabel, Broadway, TV and movie sensation Kristin Chenoweth has visited both the Provo and Salt Lake Encircle homes.
“A number of artists have come to Utah not wanting to be paid,” Larsen said. “They know how high the suicide rates are here.”
Other notables include Kalen Allen from the "Ellen DeGeneres Show," Gayle King from the "CBS Morning Show," Dan Reynolds with Imagine Dragons and Tyler Glenn from Neon Trees.
Larsen said the Encircle homes have received recognition from Governor Gary Herbert and the mayors of cities in which they serve.
“What’s so beautiful is so many people are staying involved with LGBTQ kids,” Larsen said. “They want to help kids have what they never have had.”
As for being a part of Wrabel’s new video, the kids are elated.
“I think for the youth it is so meaningful to be in a video like this,” Larsen said. “There are so many cheering for them.”
Larsen said the project has been going on for the past few months.
Right now Encircle has the original home in Provo, also homes in Salt Lake and St. George. A fourth one in Logan is being planned, according to Larsen. They are hoping to do the Logan Encircle in cooperation with Utah State University.
Wrabel's “Since I Was Young” with Encircle is featured on YouTube.