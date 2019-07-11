Several homes were evacuated Thursday morning after construction crews hit a gas line along 500 West in Provo.
The road from 300 South to 400 South has reopened, though Dominion Energy employees are still working on repairs.
Authorities did not have an exact number of residents or homes that were evacuated on the west side of the street around 10:30 a.m.
The repairs should be complete in another hour, said Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department.
She explained the construction project has caused other power outages and gas leaks as crews continue to find electric and gas lines in unexpected areas along the street.
"Because that is such an old area they are working on, some of these lines are not as deep as they were told," King said.
At one point, crews found a power line buried just a few inches under the ground instead the regulated 2 feet deep.
"It's more evidence to prove that it is good this project is going on," she said.