Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Kayla Bradshaw, director of Volunteers at the United Way of Utah County, is still basking in the glow of another successful holiday season of giving.
As director of volunteers, Bradshaw oversees the Sub for Santa program as well as the Day of Caring and the Digital Inclusion programs at United Way of Utah County.
By far, the biggest event is Sub for Santa, which Bradshaw said is ongoing.
“It’s on our minds year-round,” Bradshaw said. “We start actively planning in August.”
Bradshaw and several volunteers worked to make sure families through the Sub for Santa program were taken care of before Christmas Eve.
“Kayla led a team of superheroes this Christmas,” said Bill Hulterstrom, president and CEO of United Way of Utah County. “So many amazing volunteers stepped up and did miraculous work.”
Numbers were up from last year, according to Bradshaw, but not as much as they anticipated, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradshaw said she noticed that families that were already struggling seemed to be struggling more this Christmas.
“We worried we weren’t going to have enough volunteers,” Bradshaw said. “But volunteers signed up early and were there to serve.”
Sub for Santa helped 1,885 families and 5,967 individuals this Christmas.
In addition to the volunteer families, individuals and businesses also helped in taking care of Sub for Santa families. Bradshaw said she had several volunteers working in the warehouse and registering families in need.
There were approximately 221 volunteers that helped with the new drive-thru sign up at the Provo City Library underground parking lot, and about 45 working in the warehouse pulling books, clothes and toys for distribution.
Because of COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, Bradshaw and her volunteers — working with Google — developed the new drive-thru registration at the library.
Volunteers were there to input information as individuals remained in their cars. After they completed the registration, applicants were able to drive out the other side of the underground parking lot.
“Volunteers braved the cold to help families sign up to receive the needed help,” Hulterstrom said. “Kayla has worked long hours to ensure that all families in need got the help that they needed. I was getting emails from her at 2 a.m.”
Some of those volunteers have been helping year after year. According to Bradshaw, the Sub for Santa program gets a lot of return volunteers.
“Sub for Santa usually takes a lot of hard work, but in 2020, the workload was even greater,” Hulterstrom said. “Kayla not only worked hard but she also had to constantly adapt and change to accommodate the strange year and growing needs.”
“You would often hear volunteers saying, ‘I am done with this assignment, what more can I do?’” according to Hulterstrom.
Bradshaw said 2020 is ending in good shape.
“I was so surprised,” she said. “I thought we would have to quarantine and that there would be no one that would want to help us.”
Bradshaw added: “I’ve been impressed on how many came out. I want to believe that Utah County has the highest numbers of volunteers than anywhere else in the country.”
While that may not be the case, Bradshaw is proud of the efforts made here in Utah County.
“I really only get to facilitate other people’s service,” Bradshaw said. “I get to orchestrate it, but I’m not the power behind it. It’s individuals in the community that make it happen.”
That is not only true for Sub for Santa but for all of the services that need volunteers through United Way of Utah County.
According to Bradshaw, there were about 2,500 volunteers that signed up through United Way online sites in 2020 with many more out in the community that didn’t go through the online method.
Bradshaw said partnerships with local media have greatly impacted the Sub for Santa program.
“People would call saying they have a toy for a child they read about that wanted that exact toy,” she said. “We got books from a publisher of children’s books that saw stories as well as two car dealerships that wanted to give a family a car.”
That kind of service, according to Hulterstrom, continues through the year with a newer program called Sub for Santa Plus. It takes the program further to help those in need to find resources, sign up at food banks or provide whatever is needful to get families back on their feet again.
That is why Bradshaw and her volunteers continue to do what they do. It is because they can not only see how much they help but how good it makes them feel.
For now, Bradshaw and her volunteers are revving up for Day of Caring in late summer, continuing to find new avenues of help and connection for the Digital Inclusion program, and hoping that things will be better for the 2021 holiday season when Santa will call again from the North Pole, wondering if Utah County has some helpers for him.