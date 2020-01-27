Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Provo motorists driving through the mouth of Provo Canyon may not know that they have a soft spoken, tenacious woman to thank for saving their spring water supply.
Lillian Hayes turned 100 years old Tuesday. Her smile and kind eyes hide the environmentalist moxie inside her. She is a friend of the earth, the water and the air residents breathe. She also cares for the wildlife, particularly the birds in the area.
What took this stay-at-home mom and PTA president on a journey from caring about school conditions at Maeser Elementary School to fighting the government to save the environment was a story she read in a 1969 edition of the Daily Herald about a new road that was planned to go up Provo Canyon.
She turned to her neighbor Clark Newell, who had been Provo’s water master for 40 years, for more insight. She told him where the road would be built along the north wall of the canyon. It didn’t sit well with him.
“When Clark Newell said go get me a map, that’s when it started,” Hayes said. “He said to put a road there would be suicide for Provo.”
Proving that point was difficult for Hayes, but eventually she found a bit of help and was able to prove the road design would cover the springs that provided water to the city.
Hayes’ work paid off and forced a change in the road’s alignment so it wouldn’t go over the springs between the Olmstead Power Plant and Wildwood housing area.
“I was friends with Robert Redford on this,” Hayes said.
While Hayes has a bit of a struggle with her short term memory, her long-term memory is quick to recall and she can tell you verbatim what she did to make the canyon a safer and more environmentally protected location.
In the ensuing years Hayes fought against the growth of the Provo Airport because it would kill a bird sanctuary. She loves birds and was all about making their domain protected.
She protested the planned Four Seasons Ski Resort now known as Seven Peaks. And she always yearned for mass transit, advocating for it for years.
She travelled back and forth to Salt Lake City for meetings and was elated when public transit was put in place, thus helping with air quality.
In all, Hayes’ legacy is that of Utah County’s woman who was concerned about and fought for the environment before it was on most individuals’ radar.
Hayes was a bird watcher and on several occasions helped with the winter bird count at Utah Lake. Now she says her favorite birds are robins and bluebirds.
She could be seen in her trademark visor and tennis shoes hiking through wetlands, down the street or walking into a planning commission meeting or city council to make sure her opinions and research were made known.
When she wasn’t cooking up a storm at some meeting she could be found cooking up a banquet at home. She loves to cook.
“She used to knit, sew and cook,” said Bonnie Callis, a daughter. “She could turn a wrist and have a whole banquet ready. One time she fed Edward Abbey, who was in town to speak.”
Abbey was a well-known author and advocate for the environment.
Hayes’ heritage is also what makes up her strength and character.
She was born in 1920 to Dallas H. Young and Lucile Brady Young. Her great-grandfather is Phineas Young, brother to Brigham Young.
Her family was homesteading in Uintah County.
When Hayes’ mother went into labour with Hayes, she traveled by wagon to Roosevelt to deliver.
They were turned away from the hospital and she had to deliver her in a room above the local drug store because the hospital had too many patients suffering from the flu epidemic.
“She was brought home to a cabin her grandfather Perry Le Grande Young built,” Callis said. “At 5, she moved to Salt Lake City for her father to go to law school. She would also care for her sickly sister, which made her miss school.”
After her father finished law school, the family settled in Vernal, but by the time she was 15, Hayes was living in Provo. Her father had a law practice in Provo and served as the head of the Democratic Party.
“We are life-long democrats,” Hayes said.
That made married life interesting for her as her husband, John Keith Hayes, was a key member of the Utah County Republican Party.
Keith, as he was called, studied geology at the University of Utah and then got a Master’s degree in Mining Engineering at Stanford University. Hayes enrolled a couple of years at Brigham Young University studying in the business program.
“We both worked at Ironton and met before he left for the war,” Hayes said. “He was in the Battle of the Buldge.”
They married after the war and raised their family of seven children in Provo.
Still an activist, Hayes is concerned that people don’t engage in public discourse or go to their council meetings.
“Lillian started attending council meeting and would complain she was the only citizen there,” Callis said. “She would say, ‘Why can’t we make time for civic meetings like we do for church’.”
Hayes’ days aren’t quite as active as they used to be, but she still walks every day and grows a garden. She likes to picnic in nature and watch the birds.
Her spunk and political fortitude is also keeping her close to the TV and her nose in the newspapers. She also loves to play Scrabble to keep her mind going.
“I like to watch Rachel Maddow every evening,” Hayes said. “I want to vote in this election and I think I like Elizabeth Warren.”
Hayes knows what she likes and she knows what she wants to say to residents of Provo.
“Pay attention to what your government’s doing,” Hayes said. “And find out where your water comes from.”