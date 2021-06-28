Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Almost since he can remember, Rich Ferguson wanted to be a policeman when he grew up, just like his dad.
“It’s all I’ve ever wanted,” Ferguson said. Thirty years ago, he got his wish. Now, almost as quick as it began, the Provo police chief and Utah’s Chief of the Year for 2020, is retiring.
Ferguson will hang up his badge this week not with huge fanfare, but with peace knowing he has done what he can to make Provo a better and safer place.
As of yet, he’s not sure what will be next, but he admits he’ll be trying to reinvent himself because policing is all he’s ever known.
During an interview with the Daily Herald, Ferguson reflected on the many changes in policing since he first started.
Looking forward, Ferguson said he thinks cyber crimes are going to be a much bigger issue.
“When I started, it wasn’t an issue. We didn’t have cellphones,” Ferguson said. “Our character, as a profession, has really been attacked and that’s unfortunate.”
“The vast majority (of police officers) come to work every day to serve.”
While Ferguson has worked through some tough times in the department, it is Mayor Michelle Kaufusi who will miss him the most.
“When I think of Chief Ferguson, I can’t help but get emotional. We both came in at the same time. Two normal, excited, bright eye people wanting to give it our all, and yet we had something in common. We both struggle with trusting others,” Kaufusi said.
“I think back to our first hours and hours of meetings alone in my office trying to size each other up,” she said. “Me knowing the significant role he played in my role as mayor. He was not into the political stuff but knew how to be a great cop.”
The feeling is mutual.
“I would not have had the successes in this police department, I would not have come through (Joseph) Shinners’ death, or get a bond passed for the new police department or have the master officer ranking without Michelle Kaufusi,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson has served his entire police career in Provo. He was originally assigned to watch and care for residents in the Maeser neighborhood.
“When I was an officer on the road, my neighborhood was the Maeser neighborhood. I took intense interest in them.”
He said he got to know the neighbors so well that if a child had his bike stolen, he felt the sadness. He learned the family names and made sure his neighborhood knew he was there for them.
Ferguson said he continues to this day to tell his officers they have to get to know their neighbors.
Kaufusi remembers Ferguson having to go through some tough things as he came on as police chief.
“It seemed like there was one police issue after another. Many of them huge, starting off with the John King lawsuit. I think he saw the way I handled that and then many other major issues and the trust began to build. Our interactions became more open and more honest. I began to let my guard down and so did he,” Kaufusi said.
King, the previous police chief, was accused of sexual harassment and assault. The plaintiffs in the case, five women in the police department, also sued Provo for negligent hiring and supervision.
Ferguson replaced King.
“I loved his bluntness. He never sugar coats anything and that is how I like it,” Kaufusi said of Ferguson. “I needed his honesty and he gave it. I could feel his love for his officers and his desire to protect them, fight for them and set them up for success. I admired that about him.”
“Together, we have walked through the darkest hours. From our dear officer (Joseph) Shinners being shot, to social unrest and taking on the gigantic task of educating the citizens about the need for a new public safety building. He has never left my side. He has seen me cry multiple times and I have seen him. We have had some of our deepest conversations in the middle of the night all in the name of protecting our citizens and keeping Provo safe.”
In just the past two years, Ferguson has seen his department taking several physical and emotional beatings with Master Officer Shinners’ death, other shooting injuries and political unrest.
“I haven’t heard Utah County be called Happy Valley in a long time,” Ferguson said. “That shows Utah has changed in the last 10 years.”
Deputy Chief John Geyerman knows Ferguson probably better than anyone else in the department. Geyerman will serve as interim chief during the search for a new one.
“I have worked with Chief Ferguson for nearly 25 years. He is the type of officer every officer should strive to be. He was my mentor and a great example to all officers,” Geyerman said. “He brought this department out of a dark period that was no fault of the department or its officers. He lifted us up but encountered several trying times along the way. They say anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm; Chief Ferguson had to hold it during several hurricanes.”
While Ferguson can take the time to lament leaving his department and career, he looks forward to spending more time with his wife, Sally, and their family. After all, he is a grandpa now.
He will no doubt miss standing in the hallway outside his office, the same hallway he stood in the day he was hired, and thinking about all that has happened over three decades.
“I will miss being a police officer the very most,” Ferguson said. “A police officer wears so many hats but the core is service. I’ll miss being part of the department. I’ll miss all the people here.”
Ferguson adds, “I look forward to the unknown. I have an incredible family.”
Service is a part of that incredible family, wife Sally was a dispatcher for the department and retired two years ago.
“Rich has represented our department with honor, integrity, dignity and transparency. He is the truest of friends, which will not end with his retirement,” Capt. Brian Wolken said.
Ferguson has left an impact on the residents, his department and the administration.
“Rich Ferguson is a consummate law enforcement professional. He has done it all, and his entire career has been in Provo. He brought stability and a renewed focus on professionalism and service when our department needed it most,” said Wayne Parker, chief administrative officer for the city. “During a period of anxiety about police conduct, Rich has reached out to various stakeholders in our community to listen and learn, and he has developed a strategy within the department to improve officer training and enhance community. He is a quiet superstar, and I will miss him in his chief’s role more than I can say.”
Parker adds, “His legacy will live way beyond July 1 for our police department and our city.”
Deputy City Mayor Isaac Paxman said the one word that immediately comes to mind when you say Ferguson’s name is respect.
“It’s almost a visible part of his character: all this respect that he has earned, together with all this respect for others that emanates from him. It’s powerful,” Paxman said.
Chief Ferguson will become citizen Ferguson on Thursday, but his heart and soul will always be with his officers. He will still stay in touch, still be listening to what’s going on and will continue to be a good cop and, most assuredly, he can say without hesitation, another Ferguson has given his all to his profession.