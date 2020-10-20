Police allegedly discovered about 20 pounds of methamphetamine during a routine traffic stop Monday.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers with the Provo City Police Department were patrolling the area surrounding N. Freedom Boulevard when they observed a small silver SUV traveling east on University Parkway fail to stop at a red light before completing a right turn.
The officer reported seeing the SUV turn immediately after the vehicle before it, which had come to a complete stop at the red light. While completing the right turn, the silver SUV pulled directly in front of the officer, who had a green light at the time.
The officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who was allegedly extremely nervous during the conversation with police, according to arrest documents. Authorities asserted they could tell the driver was nervous based on his inability to sit still and the way he was fidgeting with the fanny pack he was wearing.
Officials identified the driver as 30-year-old Alan Jose Elizondo of Sinaloa, Mexico, by using his driver’s license, passport and rental car agreement, which he provided to police.
During the conversation with authorities, Elizondo allegedly said he had been in the area since Oct. 12, but rental car documents indicated the car had been reserved on Oct. 17. According to the probable cause affidavit, the rental car agreement also indicated the vehicle was scheduled to be returned to Salt Lake City on the day of the traffic stop.
Authorities called for a K-9 officer to respond to the location of the traffic stop. The handler told police the K-9 officer reportedly made a positive indication on the vehicle, and police informed Elizondo of the hit.
When police asked if they could search the vehicle, Elizondo allegedly said “go ahead,” allowing officials access to the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search. During the search, police reportedly discovered a bag in the back seat on the driver’s side with a blanket on top of it.
According to arrest documents, police picked up the bag and “immediately noticed the weight,” pulling the blanket back to discover 20 bundles wrapped in blue plastic wrap inside of the bag.
Each bundle allegedly contained about 1 pound of a white crystal, rock-shaped substance. Field tests indicated positive for methamphetamine.
Elizondo was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also issued a citation for failure to yield while making a right turn at a red light.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail.