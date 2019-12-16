United Way of Utah County’s Sub for Santa program needs families and individuals to step up and help fulfill Christmas for local children in need.
As of Monday there were still 199 families that have not been matched to helpers, according to Bill Hulterstrom, CEO of United Way of Utah County.
“We would like to have these families matched by Friday,” Hulterstrom said. “It has to be done by Dec. 23.”
Last year at this time, there were only 82 families yet to be matched. The largest number of families remaining on this date in the program was 230 during the recession in 2010.
Hulterstrom believes the shorter three-week season is one of the things affecting the number of families still waiting for assistance from the community.
To help a family, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.