Celebrating Independence Day in Provo is much more than a July Fourth morning parade and evening fireworks.
Rather, America’s Freedom Festival at Provo is an internationally recognized celebration that is a months-long cavalcade of activities that culminates in one huge day filled with hot-air balloons, a grand parade, carnival, military, colonials, food and the grand finale Stadium of Fire.
Thanks to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Freedom Festival and Stadium of Fire for the most part have been put off a year. It appears, however, that not even the coronavirus can stop the fireworks.
On July Fourth, the Freedom Festival will hold a triple-threat synchronized fireworks extravaganza at 10 p.m. from LaVell Edwards Stadium, Footprinters Park, and Orem’s City Center Park. The fireworks will be twice as high in the sky and may be seen from throughout Utah Valley.
Festival history
If you dig back into the history of Provo far enough you’ll find that residents celebrated just about any event, July Fourth being no exception.
Provo has been celebrating the July Fourth holiday since 1877. For a majority of those years, it has been members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregations that have taken on the organizational role of the yearly festivities, according to Marlo K. Jensen a former executive with the Freedom Festival.
Jensen notes that for years there were celebrations down at Utah Lake, at Pioneer Park and North Park and other spots around the city. Much of the festivities included parades, picnics, bazaars and athletic events always topped off with the traditional fireworks.
For more than 20 years, four of the LDS stakes in Provo were in charge. About the same time Provo changed its form of government in the late 1970s from a commission form to a mayor-council, the Freedom Festival started growing up as well.
The festival was turned over to the city in 1981 under then Mayor Jim Ferguson. However, the festival picked up a notch or two with Mayor Joe Jenkins and his administrative assistant Raylene Ireland.
The Mayor’s Ball and Awards Gala, once a luncheon, became a major evening event with over 1,000 attending each year. Dinner, dancing and the bestowing of The Freedom Award was all part of the evening. Several notable international and local freedom fighters were honored over the years.
At the same time, the festival was growing with more events, one year as many as 29 filled the docket, and a few of Provo’s resident celebrities had a new idea.
Joining the July Fourth celebrations as an independent event was the new kid on the block: Stadium of Fire.
The Osmond Effect
“I remember performing with Wayne, Merrill and Jay at Kewanee, Illinois, the ‘Hog Capitol’ of the world,” said Alan Osmond in some notes he had kept about the beginnings of the Stadium of Fire.
“It was raining and thundering terribly,” Osmond said. ”There was a full crowd in the bleachers waiting for a show. All dressed in our country outfits, we were told to go get into a small trailer near the stage and wait until the rain stopped.”
When lightning hit close by the trailer that was their cue to go home.
“We were risking our lives being on concert tours while missing our wives and our children back home,” Osmond said. “After expressing our feelings, we all agreed that this was going to be our last show. We were going to quit and put our families first.”
Alan and Merrill Osmond and Tommy Walker formed Osmond Entertainment. They had a wild idea of a stadium filled with performers and a lot of fire.
Perhaps one of Alan Osmond’s best-kept secrets is that he was a closet pyrotechnic maniac, according to his own words.
“The exciting part for me of course is the fireworks,” Osmond wrote. “I love creative ‘idea-ing’ lighting fireworks, etc.”
He gives credit to friends Paul Austin, Eric Krug and Brad Bone, who had the knowledge to paint the sky with fire and synchronize it to music. “We set new standards on the 4th of July,” Osmond said.
That was in 1980. For the first few years the Osmonds did the show for free.
While the celebration will be put off until next year, 2020 would have been the 40th anniversary of Stadium of Fire.
Of all the ideas Osmond had, the most outrageous was trying to beat a world record, which he did.
“One day I came up with a crazy and wild idea. What if we light 1 million firecrackers,” Osmond said. “Well, it became a reality.”
The firecrackers went up in six seconds, according to Osmond. To make the Guinness Book of Records he added an extra 30,000 firecrackers.
For those watching in the stands, they could feel the wave of heat and see a mushroom cloud float across the stadium. Many didn’t notice that the stage had caught on fire nor did they see the melted face masks on the firemen standing by.
“After 25 years, and because of my primary progressive M.S. (multiple sclerosis) which was starting to creep up on me, I decided to pass the baton,” Osmond said. He turned the Stadium of Fire over to the Freedom Festival.
During the 1980s, the Stadium of Fire was designed as a variety show with entertainers that included Lee Greenwood, Crystal Gale, Bob Hope, Rich Little, Willard Scott, Wayne Newton and a host of others.
In the 1990s, the Stadium of Fire became more of a concert-style show and featured the Beach Boys, Kenny Loggins, Oak Ridge Boys, Natalie Cole, Huey Lewis and the News, Gladys Knight, Alabama and many more.
The glitches
There have a been a few times when America’s Freedom Festival at Provo has made the front page not for the entertainment but problems. What caused the Freedom Festival some of its most notable problems was being perceived as an organization with ultra-conservative political views.
Some people complained when talk show radio host Sean Hannity was the Master of Ceremonies at the stadium for not one, but two years. He was followed by Glenn Beck.
News articles and editorials spanked festival organizers for inviting Iran-Contra co-conspirator Oliver North to the program. At the time, North had become a commentator on Fox News Network.
More recently, festival parade organizers denied LGBTQ organizations from entering the parade. It started in 2017 when the Encircle group was denied entrance.
According to Encircle representatives, the nonprofit organization had been approved to walk in the parade, but its application was subsequently revoked.
According to the Provo Freedom Festival’s website, the parade is an event to “promote patriotism and traditional family values.” Stephenie Larsen, executive director of Encircle, shared via the group’s Facebook page that the parade’s organizers said Encircle could not walk in the parade because it was classified as an advocacy group.
The argument grew louder when people pointed to the more than 200 LDS missionaries that walked in the parade each year as an advocacy group for the LDS Church.
In 2018 the Utah County Commission, which gives $113,000 in taxpayer money to the festival each year, threatened to withhold the money because of the previous year.
Eventually negotiations settled the issue and Encircle marched in the pre-parade. Steven Shallenberger, Freedom Festival board of trustees member, offered to pay for their entry as a gesture for the hurt feelings from the rejection of these groups in recent years.
Hope of America
Every May, thousands of fifth-graders and their families cram into the Marriott Center at Brigham Young University and celebrate the Hope of America, the first large event of the festival.
In 2018, Jim Evans, executive director of the festival, then president of the festival, shared his hope in the festival events magazine.
“Two of their (the children’s) songs that left a deep impact on my heart as I left the Marriott Center were about ‘All Kinds of People’ that make up our country and also ‘We Can Be a Light’,” Evans said.
“Our nation has been built upon the backs and sweat and toil of so many different groups and individuals who love freedom and have worked and sacrificed to make the United States of America the land of freedoms that we enjoy today,” Evans said. “We too can and must work together for our country to remain a great beacon of hope and opportunity that will bless individuals and families of all races, creeds, and beliefs, as afforded and espoused under our founding Constitution.”
America’s Freedom Festival at Provo’s vision is to “promote love and unity in our communities and across America.”