Officials with the U.S. Forest Service are planning two prescribed fires in Utah County during the next two months that will burn more than 10,000 acres in an effort to reduce unexpected wildfires.
The prescribed burns will also curtail hazardous fuels, improve wildlife habitats and restore fire-adaptive ecosystems, according to two press releases issued on Friday.
Firefighters started the first controlled burn on Sunday approximately 10 miles east of Kamas and on the northeast side of the Mirror Lake Highway. The 6,007-acre area is between Norway Flats road on the east and the Upper Setting road on the west.
“For public and firefighter safety the burn area, and Forest Service roads and trails will be closed two days prior to the prescribed burn, during the prescribed burn and two days after completion of the prescribed burn,” the press release stated.
The second controlled burn will begin Wednesday nearly 30 miles east southeast of Spanish Fork and northwest of Soldier Summit from U.S. Highway 6. The area is almost 5,930 acres in size.
Both of the projects will continue until Nov. 30 whenever weather conditions allow.
Controlled burns allow fire officials to minimize the risk of large-scale wildfires threatening private land, structures and natural resources. The fires also help regenerate aspen communities and reduce conifer stands.
“Prescribed burns will be ignited when fuel moistures and weather forecasts allow for good smoke dispersal away from population centers,” according to the press release.
Officials will also monitor air temperature, humidity and wind speed and direction to check if conditions meet certain requirements before beginning to burn an area.
To start a controlled burn, firefighters use handheld drip torches, terra torches or plastic sphere dispenser devices and work away from the edges of a natural fire break, like a road.
Qualified fire personnel can also ignite a fire using a helicopter. Engine and hand crews then watch the fire area until the burn is completely extinguished.
Smoke may be visible or linger during the evening and early morning hours, officials stated.
Each controlled burn will last two or three days to try and minimize the amount of smoke. The burn area and all roads or trails leading to the area will be closed during the burn.