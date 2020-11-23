In 2021, it will have been 400 years since the Pilgrims held a three-day feast to celebrate the bountiful harvest they had after the first year of bad weather, sickness and death.
Derick Moore, senior communications specialist at the U.S. Census Bureau said that many regard the 1621 feast as the nation’s first Thanksgiving.
“The Wampanoag Indians in attendance played a key role, but historians have recorded harvest ceremonies of thanks among other groups of European settlers in North America, including the British colonists in Virginia as early as 1619,” according to Moore’s historical information.
It is estimated the 1620 colonist population was 2,499, according to “Historical Statistics of the United States,” published in 1949 by the Census Bureau.
It was President Abraham Lincoln, on Oct. 3, 1863, who proclaimed the last Thursday in November as a national day of Thanksgiving.
“Decades later, President Franklin D. Roosevelt officially declared that Thanksgiving should always be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of the month to encourage earlier holiday shopping,” according to Moore’s report, which notes that has been the case since 1942.
Thanksgiving has become such an American symbol of families that in 1972, President Richard M. Nixon proclaimed the week of Thanksgiving National Family Week: “Our long-cherished American observances of Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are fittingly complemented by this new idea of a National Family Week, which this year will coincide with the Thanksgiving holiday — a time when families traditionally reunite,” Nixon said.
Thanksgiving Week is also National Bible Week.
With the importance placed on families and Thanksgiving, here is a quick look at families in data collected from the Census Bureau. It should be noted that many singles and young couples often gather on Thanksgiving day and have coined the phrase “Friendsgiving.”
Family statistics released in 2020
Let’s look back to see how families and living arrangements have changed or trended.
• Number of families and average size. According to the 2019 American Community Survey (ACS), there were about 79.6 million families in the United States. Average family size declined from 3.27 persons in 2016 to 3.23 in 2019.
• Poverty level. Of all 79.6 million families, 8.6% lived below poverty level. For female householder families with no spouse present, the poverty level is 24.1%.
• Work status. Of all 79.6 million families, 11.9 million had no employed workers in the past 12 months (2019), 25.3 million had one employed worker, and 42.4 million had two or more.
• Nation of immigrants. About 44 million people in the United States — about one in seven — were born in another country. In fact, most residents have immigration in their family history. Some 36 million Americans can look to their parents to find it, while 235 million (about 75%) trace their immigrant roots to their grandparents’ or earlier generations.
• Extracurricular activities. Children living in families at least five times above the poverty level for an entire year were more likely to be in a gifted program at school than other children ages 6 to 11 and ages 12 to 17.
• Same-sex couples. Same-sex couples were four times more likely than opposite-sex couples to have adopted children or step-children; 43.3% of children of same-sex couples were adopted or step-children in 2019.
• SNAP benefits. Of the 3.4 million married-couple families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, 84% had at least one worker and 49% had two or more people working. Millions of U.S. workers used SNAP to supplement low wages and meet their families’ basic nutritional needs.
• Young adults. Young adults ages 18 to 29 were most likely to change their living arrangements, and foreign-born Americans ages 65 and over were less likely to live alone than their native-born counterparts.