Those making New Year’s resolutions should evaluate how important it is for them to reach their goal, if it is important to them and if they are confident in their ability to achieve it, according to one health professional.
“People often make these goals that they are really not ready to put effort into,” said Brad Edgington, the director of behavioral medicine at the Merrill Gappmayer Family Medicine Center in Provo.
Edgington said some of the most detrimental things a New Year’s resolutioner can do is to create very rigid expectations for themselves and to make goals around things they can’t control. He advises to develop healthy habits instead of setting large, unachievable resolutions.
He suggests rating how important reaching a particular goal is and to examine what will happen if they don’t reach it.
“If it isn’t very important and you don’t have enough confidence to do it, it probably isn’t going very far, anyway,” Edgington said.
Simpler goals are better, he said. Getting support from others will also encourage a resolutioner along the way.
“The more isolated you are, the less likely you are to achieve it,” Edgington said.
Goals like losing weight, he said, are often made under the false assumption that it will lead to better relationships. Edgington said a resolutioner would be better off putting that effort into improving their relationships.