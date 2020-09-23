The state of Utah has lodged charges against a former Brigham Young University groundskeeping supervisor who allegedly sexually assaulted one of his employees.
Charges were filed against 62-year-old Michael Dufur of Lehi in the Fourth District Court of Provo on Sept. 15 and include first-degree felony object rape as well as second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. The charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred on Dec. 13.
According to charging documents, on Dec. 14, a woman went to the BYU Police Department to report she had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Dufur the day before in Provo.
The woman advised police Dufur was reportedly her supervisor and added that she had tried to stay on his good side because he was unkind to those he did not like at their shared workplace. The woman added that Dufur could make her life miserable.
On Dec. 13, the woman was returning an item to Dufur for work when the pair went to get a drink from a gas station. The pair were allegedly talking in Dufur’s car, which was not uncommon, when he asked if the woman wanted to touch him. The woman told him she did not.
At this time, according to the probable cause statement, Dufur and the woman allegedly discussed “some items of a sexual nature.”
When Dufur and the woman returned to work, he allegedly told her to come inside a shed to get something. The woman, believing Dufur was going to give her something to work on, complied, but as soon as the woman entered the shed, Dufur allegedly shut the door behind her and pushed her against the door.
The woman reported to police that Dufur was wearing a handgun at the time, allegedly removing it from its holster and placing it on a nearby grill. The woman told police she was afraid and “took the presence of the gun to mean that they would be doing what Defendant wanted to do,” according to court documents.
Dufur allegedly inappropriately touched his employee under her clothes, exposing vulnerable parts of her body. When the woman reportedly told Dufur he was going to get fired, he allegedly said no one would know. The woman then told Dufur they would both get fired.
Dufur then allegedly forced the woman to touch him. Dufur reportedly told the woman she was not going to say anything and he was not going to say anything, telling her everything would be normal.
The woman received a sexual assault examination, and during the exam, medical professionals observed injuries to the woman’s genitals.
In an interview with police, Dufur allegedly initially denied anything happening between him and the woman, according to charging documents. Dufur did, however, advise police he had been wearing a handgun and had placed it on the grill.
Dufur reportedly told police he didn’t make any threatens, but allegedly said the gun could have been threatening. After some time, Dufur allegedly told police he had inappropriately touched the woman.
On Monday, a proposed court summons was filed.