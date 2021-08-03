Each year, Provo residents have the opportunity to add to the environment and plant a tree thanks to Provo City Power.
On Monday, Provo City Power announced the beginning of its annual Free Tree Giveaway Program, now called NatureShade. This program can be found at http://RenewChoice.com/NatureShade.
“NatureShade is one of our sustainability programs and will offer Provo utility customers the opportunity to receive a free tree in order to create cleaner air. For example, one mature tree sequesters 65 cars’ worth of carbon emissions each year,” said Kat Linford, spokeswoman.
NatureShade’s emphasis is planting shade trees to save energy, and this year Provo Power plans to give out 500 trees.
These trees are not fully grown — most have a caliper, or diameter, of around 1 to 2 inches and come in 5-gallon buckets — but if cared for correctly will provide years of shade and contribute to a cleaner climate.
“Homes properly shaded by trees can reduce cooling costs by as much as 30%,” Linford said. “Trees also shade lawns which can reduce the amount of water evaporating into the air during hot summer months, saving Provo residents money by reducing the amount of water needed for lawns and the overall demand for power during peak months.”
“The NatureShade program provides long-term benefits for our community as shade trees are very effective at sequestering carbon,” Linford said. “In addition, the trees cast enough shade to keep energy costs down in the home in addition to improving our health and beautifying our neighborhoods.”
In past years, the city of Provo ran a program for free shade trees formerly known as SwitchItProvo/Free Trees for Energy Conservation and was limited to specific Provo utility residents. This time around, the program has been changed so that all utility customers are eligible — with limited quantities.
The first 500 applicants will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be five different species of shade trees offered on the day of the giveaway: Norwegian Sunset Maple, Royal Raindrops Crab, Emerald Sunshine Elm, Redpointe Maple and Pacific Sunset Maple. The staff of Provo City Power will neither guarantee trees nor can they hold any for anyone.
“The NatureShade program is a win-win-win scenario for everyone involved. We know these trees will be claimed quickly, so we appreciate the Provo residents’ interest in contributing to energy conservation and creating a lighter demand on the electrical grid,” said Chaz Addis, city forester for Provo. “Overall, planting shade trees like these is a great way to help clean the air and the environment in both the short and long term.”