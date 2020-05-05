America’s Freedom Festival, the granddaddy of all Utah County summer celebrations, announced Tuesday it would be taking a hiatus, in part, from its 2020 July 4th events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spectacular fireworks show on July 4th, which will be free to the public and visible to those wishing to social distance, is in the planning stages — with details forthcoming, according to festival leadership.
While not unexpected, the postponing of the celebrations until next year is a big loss not only to many thousands of families and individuals who attend the annual festivities, but to area restaurants and businesses as well.
“The safety and health of our guests is always the first priority at any Freedom Festival event, period,” said Jim Evans, executive director of America’s Freedom Festival. “Even in a typical year, that’s the prevailing theme. But with so many of our loved ones at risk from this illness, including so many wonderful military veterans, we have to be especially careful this year.
“While we can’t give Utahns the full patriotic celebration they’re used to this summer," Evans continued, "we’re very excited to offer the public a free fireworks show on July 4th. It’s our way of saying thank you to Utah’s brave essential workers, and to a community that’s supported us for so many years. It will be safe, and it will be big! More information on the 2020 fireworks show will be announced soon on our social media pages.”
Major festival events typically include the Stadium of Fire, Grand Parade, Balloon Festival, Patriotic Service, Freedom Awards Gala, Freedom Days, Freedom Run, children’s parade, flag retirement ceremony and more.
In all there are more than 25 events that span throughout the year.
The Hope of America, which was to be held this week, and Colonial Heritage Festival have already announced their postponement until next year.
Stadium of Fire
The Stadium of Fire, held at LaVell Edwards Stadium, will now celebrate its 40 anniversary next year. This is the first year it has missed since its debut in 1980.
Alan and Merrill Osmond and the Osmond family brought the Stadium of Fire into town as an addition to the July 4th celebrations, but it wasn’t officially a part of the Freedom Festival until a few years later.
The format for the show started out as a venue for the Osmonds and guests for the first few years and then became a variety show that featured the likes of Bob Hope, Rich Little, Andy Williams, Lee Greenwood, Roy Clark, Kenny Loggins and other headliners and entertainers.
Since the 1990s, Stadium of Fire has been presented in a more concert-like setting followed by one of the largest and best fireworks shows in the U.S. according to National Geographic.
Hosts for the show include Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Hannity, Chuck Norris, Glenn Beck, Chad Lewis, Alex Boye and many others.
For more than a decade the Stadium of Fire has been produced by the Baruch Gayton Entertainment Group.
The event is televised worldwide every year to American troops and their families on American Forces Television as a gift from the Freedom Festival.
Festival history
The Freedom Festival has seen numerous good and a few not-so-good times. In recent years there have been issues surrounding discrimination toward LGBTQ groups wanting to participate in the Grand Parade. Those issues have been resolved.
The festival's ongoing mission is to "celebrate, teach, honor and strengthen the traditional American values of family, freedom, God and country."
According to its website, “America’s Freedom Festival at Provo is recognized as one of America’s biggest and best patriotic celebrations, drawing in hundreds of thousands of spectators every year from all 50 states and other nations.”
Many of the festival’s trustees and executive board have given a majority of their adult lives to the Freedom Festival. Paul Warner, the former executive director, retired this past July and Jim Evans, former Orem mayor and executive of Xactware, has taken over the job.
Familiar names who help keep the festival running both past and present include: David McDougall, Carl Bacon, Lothaire Bluth, Alan Osmond, and numerous vice presidents and event chairmen over the years.
The Freedom Festival was previously Provo’s city celebration. When former Mayor George Stewart took the helm in 1992, the festival was taken over by the current non-profit organization.
Provo still has strong ties to the festival and donates not only use of the downtown streets, but approximately $150,000 in cash and in-kind services as part of its continuing support of the events.
The Utah County Commission, state of Utah, as well as corporate and private sponsors not only donate money to the events, but have been a united force dedicated to celebrating July 4th in a big way for Utah.