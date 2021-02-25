The organizers of America’s Freedom Festival in Provo outlined their plans for this year’s activities, which they said will likely include an in-person Stadium of Fire show.
The Stadium of Fire show takes place annually at Brigham Young University’s LaVell Edwards Stadium and has featured headliners, including The Beach Boys, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Journey.
Organizers canceled the 2020 show due to COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings and instead orchestrated three synchronized fireworks displays.
“Stadium of Fire will be back next year with a massive 40th anniversary event, along with all our popular patriotic events,” Jim Evans, executive director of the festival, said in June 2020.
On Wednesday, Evans told the Utah County Commission that festival organizers plan to host a reduced-capacity Stadium of Fire Event this year.
“The good news is this: we’re going to run a festival this year,” he said during a commission meeting. “We’re working on that with our partners, we’re working with the county, with Provo City, with the health department, with the state (and) with BYU.”
Evans said organizers will know in late March “how many we can actually put in the stadium.”
“We can usually have 40-45,000 people at the Stadium of Fire,” he said. “If we can get 15-20,000, we’d feel really good about that and being able to do a show.”
Other Freedom Festival activities that will likely take place this year include the Balloon Fest and Grand Parade as well as a Freedom Awards Gala at the Utah Valley Convention Center
“That’s been a great place,” said Paul Warner, former executive director of the festival, of the convention center. “They’ve worked with us very well, and just the feeling there is really positive. So we may not be able to have as many people there, but we do want to honor (the award recipients).”
The majority of the approximately 1,300 people that responded to a survey said they enjoyed the 2020 fireworks displays, according to Evans, while some people complained that “they went outside their home and they could not see the fireworks.”
“But by and large, the majority of people loved it,” Evans said. “We continue to get calls and thank you’s and emails from people that appreciated doing something last year to celebrate the freedom’s which we all appreciate here in our community.”
“In a very tough year last year, I think that was one of the bright spots,” Commissioner Bill Lee said. “Going out there and being able to at least see the fireworks.”
The survey asked residents who they would like to see perform at this year’s Stadium of Fire. The top choices from residents included Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Imagine Dragons and Tim McGraw.
“We won’t be able to get a lot of these people this year because we won’t be able to have a full stadium,” Evans noted.
While the details of this year’s activities still need to be ironed out, Evans said he wanted to let the commission know that the organizers are “moving down the track” and get the word out to the public.
“People want to get out of their homes and celebrate, and we’re anxious to do that as well,” he said.