Hopes for at least some rockets red glare in the sky on July 4 will be fulfilled thanks to America’s Freedom Festival at Provo.
Those who will be in Utah Valley at 10 p.m. on July 4 will most likely be able to witness one of the largest fireworks spectacles in Utah State history, according to festival organizers.
While COVID-19 has forced the cancelation of nearly all of the Freedom Festival celebrations and activities, the one thing that can go on with appropriate social distancing is the fireworks.
The festival has partnered with NuSkin, Provo City, Utah County, and other supporters to give residents a light show, fitting for our nation's 244th birthday, according to a festival press release.
The Freedom Festival has planned three synchronized displays that night. One will be held at the traditional LaVell Edwards Stadium at Brigham Young University, one at Footprinter Park in south Provo, and one at Orem Community Park near Mountain View High School.
The fireworks are expected to reach a height of 1,500 feet, twice the height of fireworks at a normal Stadium of Fire show, according to Jim Evans, executive director of the festival. Spectators can also tune in to KSL NewsRadio to listen to a special soundtrack that corresponds with the fireworks.
"2020 hasn't been easy for many Americans or for many Utahns, but that's not going to stop us from throwing a huge birthday bash for this country," Evans said. "These fireworks are dedicated to the essential workers who keep us safe, and to those who keep our stores and homes stocked. And as always, to our brave women and men in uniform."
Spectators are encouraged to watch the fireworks from near their homes or at viewing locations where social distancing is possible. It's not necessary to be close to the fireworks to see them---the three simultaneous shows will be visible from miles away, the press release said.
"Stadium of Fire will be back next year with a massive 40th anniversary event, along with all our popular patriotic events," said Evans. "But we're not letting 2020 off the hook! Look to the skies on July 4th for an unforgettable experience."
For those who would like to keep events of the festival fresh in their memory, there are many videos of America’s Freedom Festival events online. From Hope of America and the Balloon Fest, to new videos made this year by the Colonial Heritage Festival and more.
This year, celebrate the Freedom Festival in the cool comfort of your home or car, next year plan on celebrating the Stadium of Fire’s 40th birthday back on the bleachers in LaVell Edwards Stadium.
For more information visit http://freedomfestival.org.