If you live in Provo, than Scott Henderson believes you are part of the success story of the Parks and Recreation department in 2020.
“We think the citizens deserve the best in Parks and Recreation,” Henderson said. “We have success stories because residents support us, and they want more.”
From more use of parks and trails in the city to supporting the Covey Center For the Arts, Peaks Ice Arena and Timpanogos Golf Club, Henderson said the use of the venues have once again, for the most part, been free from asking for subsidies in 2020. In fact, the department was able to continue giving money back to the general fund from its revenues.
The biggest concern for the Parks and Recreation Department and all its venues is being determined by the U.S. Congress — and that is what will be the minimum wage?
There are 725 part-time and seasonal employees at the Parks and Recreation Department. Most are paid minimum wage or just above. There are 56 full-time employees.
Henderson, and Doug Robins, assistant director, said a large increase in the minimum wage would be a significant impact on the department.
On the up side, 2020 and COVID-19 was not as big a hit as was anticipated by the department. The pandemic has caused residents to reintroduce themselves to the many trails and parks in the city.
“There is a demand for more neighborhood parks,” Robins said. “That includes use, and demand of trails and parks in general.
“There is an increase in trail use, about a 60% increase in trail trips,” Robins added.
Robins said he didn’t think that number would drop too much and could in fact increase in the coming months.
The Parks and Recreation Department is currently updating its master plan and the level of service needs and priorities it has. A meeting for the public will be at 7 p.m. March 18 to discuss the matter and the needs and wants of the community.
One of its greatest priorities is to start the regional sports park off Lakeview Parkway by the Provo Municipal Airport.
With the addition of the regional park and other upgrades to facilities, the department is requesting one full-time sports coordinator.
Robins noted that participation in youth programs is growing. There are 3,000 participating in youth soccer, but only have 11 sports fields to fit all these teams.
The regional sports park is 100 acres with 22 fields, playground areas, walking trails, pavilions and pickleball courts.
It is anticipated the park will be open in 2026. Before that, several things must happen. The city is in the process of filling the flood plain and prepping for drainage. Grass must be planted no later than a year earlier than the opening to get it in good growth and secured.
In closing, Henderson took time to note the other things needed, specifically for the ice arena. It needs two new Zambonis and indoor turf.
The state had made a $150,000 investment to the arena as it looks toward a future that might include another Olympic bid and use of the facility.
Henderson noted the national accreditation which put the recreation center in the top 2% in the United States. The center also received the Best in State award in 2020.
The Covey Center For the Arts which has been able to function on special COVID-19 restrictions, was voted highest citizen satisfaction with its theaters and art galleries. It is the only venue that needed subsidizing at $335,000, much lower than other theaters that city subsidizes, at as high as $1 million.
Henderson also noted the success of the triple-play option membership. When you buy this membership you have access to the rec center, golf course and ice arena.
Henderson also noted that the success of the department is because his staff is all in, working as a team.