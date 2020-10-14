Evidence of structural problems at Timpview High School were seen as early as the spring of 2017. The movement of soil beneath the building led to cracked walls, burst pipes and a cinder block falling through the ceiling of the library, according to the district.
Fast forward to 2020, and voters no longer have a say in whether or not the project will continue, however, their decision will impact the interest rates that could come with the bond.
In 2019, when officials from the Utah Division of Risk Management saw that the condition of the school was worse than they thought, they were looking at possibly withdrawing insurance for the school. Then, a bond on the 2019 ballot was turned down by voters, adding more fuel to the fire.
“After that, the board continued to monitor the situation,” Provo School District spokesperson Caleb Price said. “Timpview was becoming more and more dangerous to the point where state risk came in and said that if we didn’t start taking steps to mitigate the problems, they wouldn’t be able to insure us moving forward. That’s where the idea and concept for this bond came from, knowing that we had to do something with Timpview in working with state experts, contractors and architects. They were able to develop a plan to address just a portion of the school to mitigate the problems that were impacting the safety of students and teachers there.”
The portion of the school that is currently being worked on includes only the south gym and the academic wing of the high school. The construction also includes a water mitigation plan to prevent similar soil movement from happening again.
Price added that the district had to start construction immediately and could not wait for the bond to pass. The only other option it had was pursuing a lease revenue bond, which does not need to be passed on a ballot.
The board decided to start construction on the high school, ensuring it could move along with the project even if the bond is turned down on the 2020 ballot.
“This agreement, and the resulting bond, is the best choice for our students and the taxpayers,” according to a statement from the board, arguing in favor of the bond. “The alternative was to hold class in 40 portable classrooms. This would have displaced the majority of the school into a portable city and cost the taxpayers an additional $2.5 million per year until the building was reconstructed.”
The $80 million bond will appear on voters’ ballots in November, but the vote has nothing to do with the continuation of the project itself.
The vote, this year, presents two options. In this case, a “yes” vote means lower interest rates while a “no” vote means the board will borrow money at a higher interest rate.
“In simplified terms, it does come down to that,” Price said of the vote on interest rates. “The project needed to start, state risk made it clear we needed to start sooner rather than later, and in understanding the other bond was an option that could be used in a worst-case scenario, the board is able to do that and will do that if the bond fails.”
“So please vote for this bond because it will keep our children safe and will reduce the amount we end up paying in taxes,” the board’s pro statement reads.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the board set aside time to hear from members of the community regarding their thoughts on the proposed bond.
Only one man was present to speak to the board on Tuesday, advising he felt a duty to share his thoughts and was disheartened that the proposed bond in 2019 did not pass. He also brought up an article, which stated Utah was ranked as the 11th lowest in the country for property taxes.
“In the last two states I’ve lived in, my property taxes have pretty much been double what I pay in the state of Utah,” he said. “I really don’t have an issue with my property taxes going up 25, 50 or 100 bucks a year if it means the kids get to go to school in a building that is safe and an environment that is safe.
Lastly, the man brought up reported sales tax exemptions to businesses in the state. He also talked about tax credits that are given to businesses who make their way into the state of Utah.
He asked that the board look into those tax credits and what the taxpayers get in return for those credits before ending his speech.
The final decision on how the money will be handled for the project is up for decision by the voters in November.