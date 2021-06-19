Jim Evans, executive director of America’s Freedom Festival at Provo, says that people have been calling since the first of the year to know if the festival is on this year.
Evans, with a wide grin and bright eyes responds, “Yes, and we’re glad to be back.
“We are so blessed to be able to have events this year,” Evans said. “There is electricity in the air. I invite everyone to come and enjoy.”
One of the first questions that comes as the festival prepares for a week of non-stop celebration, during drought and high heat, is the safety of the fireworks.
“We’ve been following the state and nothing has been said to us about organized fireworks,” Evans said. “The fireworks producers know the height and wind drift and because of where the stadium is, the fire department has approved the launch plans.”
Stadium of Fire
Evans said he has been to LaVell Edwards Stadium a dozen times in the past few months and has sat in the empty stadium and pondered on what will go on there and what it means to the community. He says he is ready and that residents should know the Stadium of Fire show will be for everyone; a kind of variety show.
This will be the 40th anniversary of the Stadium of Fire, featuring Lee Greenwood and Collin Raye. Evans anticipates a great and lively crowd.
Masters of Ceremonies for the event will include news personalities Dave McCann, Deanie Wimmer and Mike Headrick.
Over the weeks since the tickets went on sale, Brigham Young University has continued to add more seating availability for the event, according to Evans. It started with 20,000, then 26,000 and now Evans said it is up to 30,000 seats and he believes there could be more added before the event.
Tickets are selling with several hundred sold every day, according to Evans. Tickets range from $35 to $175 and can be purchased at http://stadiumoffire.com. Or through http://byutickets.com.
“Lots of family traditions had to be put on hold last year. I don’t think any of us will take for granted of what we have,” Evans said. “We are one of the top (July 4th) celebrations in the U.S.”
Keeping it going
While Evans and the Freedom Festival are not required to divulge how much it costs to put on such productions, it is evident by the number of sponsors, help from Utah County, and individual donations that it’s a big undertaking.
Evans said they needed to put a mechanism in place to keep a perpetual endowment going to have events for years to come.
“This year we have started a founders club where individuals or organizations can donate to building up an endowment to carry on the festival into the future,” Evans said. “We’re glad we did that.”
With all the donations, Evans said the festival could not come off if it weren’t for all of the volunteers throughout each of the events that make it possible. In the past, Evans said there have been as many as 3,000 volunteers that help make the events happen.
The Freedom Festival office itself is run on a shoestring budget for such a large number of events that take all year to organize. Evans noted there are two full-time and two part-time employees with two interns and the rest are volunteers.
Even more events
When you talk Freedom Festival there is much more than just the Stadium of Fire. According to Evans, the parade is going to have some great new additions this year.
A large horse group from Idaho will be in the parade for the first time, as well as the beautiful city floats, bands and marching groups.
Former Governor Gary Herbert and Jeanette Herbert will be the Grand Marshals for the July 5th parade. Prior to the parade, the Freedom Run is expected to have 4,500 participants this year, according to Evans.
“All are welcome to celebrate with us,” Evans said.
The annual Patriotic Service, at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 4, is typically held indoors but will be held outside at LaVell Edwards Stadium this year and will feature the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras. Guest speaker will be Elder Tad R. Callister, general authority emeritus of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The event is free and is a well-attended event of the festival.
One of the highlights of the festival is the Freedom Awards Gala. The event champions people who are champions themselves, Evans said.
Over more than 40 years, the Freedom Awards Gala, as part of its celebration, gives out the Freedom Award. The award has been given to some of the world’s most noted freedom fighters, humanitarians and everyday heroes.
This year’s award recipients include Leonard Bagalwa. A refugee himself, Bagalwa helped found the Utah Valley Refugee Foundation.
Utah military siblings, the Puro sisters, are five women who are serving their country. From the Air Force to the National Guard, they have seen much in their young lives. Papa Steve Puro calls his girls “Papa’s Patrol,” and when asked how he feels about having his daughters in the military he responds, “It’s the scariest thing you’ll ever be proud of.”
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be honored for his years of service as president of BYU, his service as a judge including the Utah Supreme Court and his tireless study of the Constitution and his service in the LDS Church.
Other free events running from July 2-5 as part of the Freedom Festival, include the annual Balloon Fest which has 25 balloons signed up and, according to Evans, a waiting list of others that want to join.
The popular Colonial Heritage Festival is back in full swing, at Scera Park in Orem, with artisans and village craftsmen demonstrating the life of 1776. Located in Orem with the Cries of Freed and Freedom Vehicles Military Outpost, the Colonial Festival can be a two-hour walk through or a two-day excursion through history. If you have children make sure they attend the Colonial School.
In Provo, you’ll find the streets of downtown packed with more than 200 food and crafts vendors and entertainment.
There is something for everyone from the children’s parade to Clog America and the Summer Beach Party.
Beginning next week and running through July 5, the party never stops.
More than 200,000 homes received the Freedom Festival Magazine this year with all of the details for these events. If you need more information, visit http://freedomfestival.org.