When some Provo residents opened their electric bills last week, they got quite a shock.
A glitch in the system had some homeowner’s bills as high as $17,819. The issue is apparently smoothed over now, but last week’s error had residents calling their banks to ensure their accounts were not overdrawn.
The issue is attributable to an error resulting from an incorrect water reading, according to Karen Larsen, Customer Service director.
“Evolving technology allows us to improve the resident experience by integrating service bills, enhancing security, improving efficiencies and providing enhanced customer service features,” Larsen said.
“Provo City began the challenging task of transitioning from a decades-old billing system to a more streamlined, customer-oriented software,” Larsen added.
The billing system transition has not been without its expected implementation difficulties since its July launch. After two months, though, the system is largely stable with an increasingly small percentage of billing irregularities that are being personally managed by customer service representatives, according to Larsen.
Of the more than 108,000 utility services, only 1,600 were flagged for additional review as part of the internal quality control process.
“While only a small percentage of citizens have experienced a billing issue, our goal is to quickly resolve those issues,” Larsen said.
The new customer service features include: Real time usage tracking, improved integration between city services, and easy-to-use online customer portal to view and pay bills.
Provo City Customer Service is dedicated more now than ever to providing the best customer service possible, Larsen added.
“We are asking that our customers please be patient and accept our apologies for any confusion or inconveniences you might experience as we work through the transition to a new billing system,” Larsen said.
Residents that may have questions or concerns regarding their utility bill, are asked to reach out to the Customer Service Department by dialing 3-1-1 (inside Provo City limits) or 801-852-6000.