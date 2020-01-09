A Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce event on this Friday morning will feature a keynote address by Gov. Gary Herbert, according to a press release.
The “Friday Forum” event, which is open to the public, will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. and will include a breakfast. Preregistration is required and it costs $30 to attend, according to Andy Pierucci, director of public policy and business development.
In addition to a keynote speech from Herbert, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce Board will swear in its new board members and recognize members whose terms are ending.
The board will also swear in a new chair, the press release said. Chris Yadon, executive director of the Younique Foundation, will replace current chair Jeremy Hafen, who is president of Clyde Business Group.
“We are excited to have such incredible leaders in business join our board and we are grateful for those who have given countless hours and resources to the Chamber over the past year,” CEO and President Rona Rahlf said in the press release.
The event will be held in the Rock Canyon Room of the Zions Bank Building in Provo. Those interested in attending can register at http://thechamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/220.