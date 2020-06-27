Of all the stately homes built along University Avenue and Center Street in the early days of Provo, few could compare to the Knight-Mangum home.
Located at 381 E. Center, this eclectic architectural mix of Tudor and Craftsman with a touch of Frank Lloyd Wright design has been an iconic part of downtown Provo for 112 years.
As a young boy growing up in Provo, Reed Halladay learned to love that home, according to his wife Chris Halladay. So when they got a call from a friend telling them the house was on the market for a bargain, the Halladay’s snatched it up.
That was in 1983. Before and since that time the home has gone through several renovations, quirky fixes and near catastrophic deterioration.
Two years ago the Halladay’s, who live in California, decided it was time to fix the grand old lady up and bring her back to her original beauty.
“Six years ago we talked and decided we needed to do something,” Chris Halladay said. “It was called nightmare Mangum by the many repairmen called to the home.”
The renovation is now completed and before the nine apartments are rented out the Halladay’s have decorated the home with red, white and blue bunting and are celebrating with a free public open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 3 and 4 so folks can see the the historic home inside and out: the 2020 version.
The historyArchitect Bill Read and his wife Corinna Read have made a considerable history of the Knight-Mangum home and have shared interesting details of her past.
The home was built starting in 1904 and was completed in 1908 by Utah mining executive and philanthropist Jesse Knight as a wedding present for his daughter Jennie Knight. She married W. Lester Mangum, according to Chris Halladay.
Jesse Knight lived just three blocks west in the stately home that is now the Berg Mortuary. Knight spared no expense for his daughter’s home.
“The property on Center Street was purchased for $3,500 and the home cost around $40,000 to build, a very significant sum of money for the time,” Bill Read said.
The house was designed by two of Utah’s most prominent architects of that era, Walter E. Ware and Alberto O. Treganza. The general contractors for the construction were the Alexandis Brothers of Provo, according to Read.
The home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 23, 1982 and designated as a historic landmark by the City of Provo on April 28, 1995.
“The Knight-Mangum home reveals a significant difference from the styles visible on other mansions built in the area around this time,” Read said.
It features an asymmetrical design which includes steep gable roofs, cross gables, gable dormers, exposed rafter tails, and simple shaped brackets projecting from the gable ends.
One of the most noticeable and unique design characteristics of the home’s exterior is the clinker brick incorporated into the brickwork on the first-story exterior walls, entry porch railing posts, chimneys and low retaining walls surrounding the property.
“Clinkers are odd-shaped bricks that melted or exploded during the firing process in the kiln and are generally discarded as valueless,” Read said.
Jennie Mangum loved the unique look and quality of clinker brick and insisted they be used in the brickwork of the home.
According to Read, “The main floor features an entry hall with a grand staircase leading to the second floor.
Included on the main floor were rooms for gathering, dining, relaxing and entertaining guests. The two largest rooms featured beautiful “Arts & Crafts” fireplaces that included Mayan design motifs incorporated into the tile surrounds.
Halladay said the fire places have been sealed but the tile motifs have been sympathetically redone.
The second floor included bedrooms as well as a back staircase leading up to a large third-floor finished attic. The total square footage of the home, including the finished basement and third-floor attic, is over 8,000 square feet.
The ownersAfter the death of W. Lester Mangum in 1949, the home was owned by a number of people who took it upon themselves to split the floors and rooms up into a variety of uses.
The home was first sold to Paul Salisbury who converted the home from a single-family residence into 11 rental apartments. He added bathrooms and kitchens to the home.
Many original features were, unfortunately, altered or removed as part of the conversion, according to Read.
The building was rented as apartments until it was purchased in 1969 by Milo Baughman, one of America’s leading furniture designers who had relocated to Provo to take a position at Brigham Young University in the Environmental Design Department. He converted it from apartments into office spaces to accommodate his furniture design business.
In 1976, Milo Baughman sold the home to a Gerald W. Peterson, according to Read.
Baughman again made changes to the house. In 1980, the property changed ownership with the new owner of record listed as Christ Church, Read noted.
The carriage house, located behind the mansion, and originally used for housing carriages, horse-drawn and horseless, was converted into a makeshift church, complete with a baptismal font, according to Read.
Halladay said the carriage house was the first thing to be renovated 15 years ago.
“It was a mess. The Carriage house had a baptismal font covered with mold and slime,” Halladay said. “It is now two modern apartments.”
The renovationHalladay said the renovation on the Knight-Mangum home took twice as long and twice as much money as they thought it would. It took years, but they found the original plans for the home to help them. The home still is divided into nine apartments.
According to Halladay they had located many of the workers that had worked previously on the home over the years to help and direct the project.
“It was a labor of love,” Chris Halladay said. “We took great pains to make sure it was quality.”
In describing the state of the home, Halladay said they were very lucky the home hadn’t collapsed on itself.
“The main beam was so split and cracked it should have brought down the other stories,” Halladay said. “There were seven layers of roofing.”
Halladay noted the numerous wires attached to the outside of the home and windows that had been replaced with window mount air conditioners.
“When we gutted the house we found glass pipe in the walls that carried gas for lighting before there was electricity,” Halladay said.
The mechanics of the home were also in extremely serious and dangerous condition.
“We took out old boilers and radiators,” Halladay said. “We had 35 boilers. It took 150 hours to clean one of the radiators.”
Two of the original radiators in the main entry and stair landing were saved and refurbished to retain the original character of the house, according to Read.
A new stained glass window is featured at the top of the staircase landing as part of the renovation, according to Halladay.
Halladay said the stained glass that has been installed is done in the Tiffany style with all the old methods but up to modern codes.
“The new bathrooms are exquisite,” Halladay said. “All the appliances and interiors have been modernized.”
Working again with Read and Hacking Construction, the Halladay’s decided that the only long-term solution to many of the home’s problems and constant repair work would be to completely replace the plumbing and electrical systems and add entirely new heating and air-conditioning systems to each of the old rental apartments.
In addition, each unit was in need of significant redesign of the kitchen, bathroom and other areas in order to bring the units up to current building codes.
The exterior required removing the old wiring, conduits, cables, window air conditioners and other elements added over the years, according to Read.
Dilapidated, rotted, or collapsing areas would need to be repaired or replaced including reconstructing new windows to match the original windows.
To ensure the building would be structurally sound, Epic Engineering was hired to provide direction in upgrading structural elements of the home.
“As the demolition progressed, many unexpected problems were encountered both inside and out,” Read said. “It seemed every wall that was opened exposed a new problem.”
Dry-rot, substandard construction and other significant structural deficiencies were encountered.
“A significant discovery with walls being opened was the extremely poor condition of the electrical wiring throughout the home,” Read said. “Some of the wiring dated back to the original construction in 1908.”
Original hardwood floors have been refinished, where possible, and all of the original windows and glazing have been restored or reconstructed to retain the original look and style of the home.
The home was re-stuccoed to seal and protect the structure from moisture infiltration while the exterior woodwork has been carefully repaired or replaced and repainted and much, much more, Read said.
Read added, thanks to the Halladay’s efforts, the home has been restored to its original charm and beauty and is now ready for its public debut and the next 100 years.