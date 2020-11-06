Businesses and pedestrians have noticed the increased speeds of cars traveling on Center Street between 500 West and 100 East.
Now, BikeWalk Provo and Downtown Provo, Inc. have come together with a vision to slow cars and create a safer and more people-friendly environment on Center Street in downtown Provo.
The two organizations, lead by Quinn Peterson and Mary Wade, respectively, are asking for specific, quick and low-cost changes to street design to make this happen.
In a letter sent to Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, they recounted the story of a man on crutches nearly being hit in a Center Street crosswalk earlier this year.
“As he tried to cross the street, drivers did not stop but maintained their speed. The man desperately raised his arms and crutches in the air as drivers narrowly missed him,” the letter said.
The letter is signed by Peterson and Wade, but residents are invited to add their signatures to the letter at: http://docs.google.com/document/d/1Tj4M1LK1VxfetWJghYcBPEWMyZ4ThoyhPFuxMZr_BDY/edit?usp=sharing.
The letter for the two organizations suggests that “such near misses are not a rare occurrence on Center Street; they happen every day.”
Citing a design problem and stating that no amount of police enforcement will stop the issue of drivers speeding and failing to stop for pedestrians, they suggest some changes need to happen.
“We need to change the design of Center Street to bring speeds down to 15 mph. This is a reasonable request. These speeds are in place because the city adopted a transportation master plan indicating that this is a pedestrian mall; we intend to get everyone on the same page and treat it as such,” the letter said.
Some of the suggested tactics Downtown Provo Inc. and BikeWalk Provo would like to explore and prioritize include:
1. Install raised crosswalks at every mid-block crossing between 200 East and 500 West. This will slow cars and enhance pedestrian visibility.
2. Replace the missing 15 mph speed limit sign at the northwest corner of Center and 300 West.
3. Paint sharrows (shared lane markings) on the right (outside) lane of eastbound and westbound Center Street from 200 East to 500 West. This will make people on bikes and scooters feel comfortable to ride on the 15 mph street and not on the sidewalk.
4. Adjust light signal timing on Center Street to discourage through-traffic.
5. Adjust light signal timing on 100 North to encourage through-traffic.
6. Install a left-turn lane and arrow westbound on 100 North at 500 West. This will give quicker freeway access from 100 North, again incentivizing its use for faster drivers.
“Making these small, cost-effective changes will turn Center Street into a safe, appealing, people-friendly destination that Provo residents and the downtown business people desire,” according to Peterson and Wade. “These changes should be made as soon as possible to coincide with the reopening of the 100 N. intersection as the 500 West project comes to an end.”
The letter was also sent to the Provo Municipal Council for consideration.