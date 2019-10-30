This year’s Halloween is expected to be chiller than thriller.
Provo is expected to have of high 46 degrees during the day and a low of 18 degrees at night on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.
The average temperature on Halloween in Provo is 47 degrees, according to Weather Underground.
For children, the colder weather means a greater chance of hypothermia.
“They don’t regulate their heat as well as we do,” said Marla Brannum, the injury prevention program coordinator for the Utah County Health Department. “They have less surface area. They can get colder faster.”
The frigid temperatures and snow have prompted Lagoon to close down it’s Halloween-themed Frightmares event two days earlier than planned due to concerns for safety at the Farmington theme park.
Brannum said there’s multiple options to help children stay warm this year as they trick or treat. She said there’s indoor options, such as events at the Provo Towne Centre and the University Place malls.
For those who trick or treat outside, she said parents should try layering clothing, which can include thermal clothes, putting on a coat underneath a costume, using a flesh-colored unitard for costumes that show skin, tights or wearing a jacket between homes that’s taken off when children approach the door. Brannum said other options include using hand warmers in jacket pockets and boots or wearing costumes that are designed to be warmer, like fuzzy animals or astronauts.
“The bottom line is they need to keep warm,” Brannum said.
She said children should stay active if they’re outside in order to remain warm. She also suggested packing a stroller with blankets or carrying a thermos of hot chocolate to sip from. If adults opt to drive children to different houses, Brannum said to make sure they are buckled up, in booster seats and that cars aren’t left idling.
She said the anticipated cold temperatures are a threat this year.
“Hypothermia is a real thing and it can be dangerous for kids,” Brannum said.
Hypothermia will start in the hands and feet. Early signs include red skin, teeth chattering, shivering, confusion and acting sleepy or clumsy. If children fall unconscious they should be taken to a medical professional.
Brannum said children should be brought inside if they are shivering between houses, have bright red faces or are cold to the touch. The children can be warmed up with a blanket or in a tub of warm -- but not hot -- water. They should be taken out of any wet clothes and their breathing should be monitored.
She reminds drivers to be extra cautious while navigating neighborhoods Thursday evening.
Brannum suggests that adults should supervise trick or treaters under the age of 12, and that children should wear reflective gear like glow sticks.
“Make them seen, don’t dress them very dark,” Brannum said.