The Utah County Health Department is educating schools about how to identify vaping devices as the number of teens who use them continues to skyrocket.
The number of incidents involving vaping devices in the Alpine School District has increased 10 times, going from 12 reported cases in 2016-17 to 120 during the last school year. During the same time, incidents involving dab pens went from one a year to 32 last year, and the number of e-liquids found has increased from six cases to 28 cases.
“They are collecting this kind of thing in the classroom,” said Brittany Guerra, the manager of the tobacco prevention program at the Utah County Health Department.
The rate of children who have used electronic cigarettes have doubled this decade, increasing from 5.8% of students who have vaped in 2013 to 11.1% in 2017, according to a 2017 report from the Utah Department of Health. In 2017, about a third of 12th graders reported they had experimented with vaping.
Following national trends, the rate of adolescents who have reported vaping is expected to double by the time a new report is released in the coming months.
“We are increasing a similar increase, partially because of the popularity of Juul,” Guerra said.
Vaping devices have evolved since they were originally introduced to the market to mimic a cigarette. The newest generation are disguised to look like other objects, and Juul devices can be easily mistaken as a long USB flash drive.
“That is what makes it so deceiving and so easy to sneak into schools,” Guerra said.
Despite the camouflage, vaping devices are being found more and more often in schools.
Seventy percent of tobacco-related offenses in the Alpine School District last year involved vaping devices. In the Provo City School District, 18 reported incidents last year included vaping.
Numbers from the Nebo School District were not available Monday afternoon.
Vaping is banned in school districts, and Utah Valley University prohibits it inside buildings. Vaping is against the honor code and university policy at Brigham Young University.
There have been 47 cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping THC, nicotine or both, in Utah and another 22 cases are being investigated as of Monday, according to the Utah Department of Health.
In Utah County, at least one mod vaping device has exploded in a student’s pocket.
Guerra said e-cigarettes are still considered a tobacco product and shouldn’t be used by those under the age of 25.
But with flavors like Red Bull or themed after candy, Guerra said the devices can be appealing to children, and as research continues to be underway about the long term effects of vaping, students might not know the full picture of what it can do to their health.
“We encourage people to not be the guinea pigs for these type of products,” she said.
As talks start on a national level about increased regulation of vaping products, Guerra said the health department is continuing to educate schools about recognizing if a student is vaping. Guerra said students could be hiding vaping by putting their face in the crook of their arm, and are using the devices in restrooms and hallways.
The county is using its OUTRAGE! youth group and the same messaging as with cigarettes to persuade students to stay away from vaping.
“There is already enough for us to know this isn’t a good idea to experiment with without knowing what it will do long term,” Guerra said.
While e-cigarettes started as a way to quit smoking, Guerra said that’s not why youth are using the devices.
“We are finding that a lot of people, especially youth, aren’t smoking before they pick up vaping,” she said.