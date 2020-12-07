A Highland man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to money laundering and bank fraud was ordered on Thursday to serve 48 months in federal prison.
Theodore Lamont Hansen, 50, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Robert L. Shelby to pay more than $1.4 million in restitution, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah.
In court documents, prosecutors wrote that Hansen “devised and intended to devise a scheme to defraud investors, and to obtain money and property by means of materially false and fraudulent pretenses, representations and promises, and omissions of material facts.”
Hansen admitted in a plea agreement reached with federal prosecutors "that he devised a scheme to defraud an individual of $1 million using fraudulent promises and omitting material facts,” the press release said.
Hansen convinced the victim of the scheme, who is identified in the plea agreement as “E.L.,” “to give him the money by representing he would use the funds to purchase full ownership of Seven Peaks Water Park in Provo.”
Hansen promised E.L. 23.5% ownership of Seven Peaks and said he would return the money if the transaction wasn’t completed in 24 hours, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He admitted to using the $1 million “for things inconsistent with his representations and never returned the money to E.L.”
Federal prosecutors described Hansen to the court as "a prodigious fraudster whose only real occupation is convincing others to give him money and property.”
The Highland resident was previously convicted by the state of Utah for selling unregistered securities and was placed on probation for 36 months, according to the press release.
As part of the conditions of his release, Hansen had to "disclose to any prospective investor in writing that he had approximately $45 million in outstanding judgements against him,” which he “did not do in the case prosecuted by federal prosecutors.”
The bank fraud conviction is tied to a “check-kiting scheme” involving Bank of the West, Deseret First Credit Union and at least 10 different companies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Kiting involves writing a check with insufficient funds and depositing it in another account, only to repeat the process to take "advantage of the time it takes banks to clear checks," according to the Legal Information Institute at Cornell Law School.
Bank of the West, which discovered the kiting, lost more than $1.6 million, of which about $585,913 was paid by an “elderly friend” of Hansen.
In a written statement, U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said that “another Utah fraudster has come to justice in federal court.”
“In this case, a repeat offender ignored a merciful opportunity to separate from a life of crime given to him by a state court,” Huber wrote. “It is unfortunate that more victims had to pay such a steep price for this swindler’s federal crimes after he ignored the state court’s orders in his previous conviction.”
The attorney continued, “There are far too many fraudsters in Utah who are truly wolves in sheep’s clothing, and Utah investors must be more mindful when parting with their hard-earned savings.”
The court recommended on Thursday that Hansen serve his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Florence, Colorado, according to a court minute entry, which would allow for family visitations and for Hansen to “participate in ongoing litigation."