Young adults who turn 19 this year were born after 9/11, the day in 2001 when planes flew into the World Trade Center and Pentagon killing around 3,000 people. These teens know it as Patriot’s Day.
It has been 20 years this coming September since the U.S. was attacked by air and hundreds of first responders, some fallen heroes, answered the call of duty to help at Ground Zero.
Now, a group of nonprofits that were organized to honor those fallen heroes and first responders are celebrating the anniversary with a large traveling exhibit that includes a 3D replica of the World Trade Center complex.
Honor365®, a 501©3 nonprofit organization, in coordination with “Hero 1,” a 53-foot semi-truck trailer with HVMC Transportation LLC, Fallen Hero Network LLC, and The Honor Network (U.S. Honor Flag) have joined together in the national touring exhibit.
At 10 a.m. Friday, area residents are invited to the Orem City Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 East, at the “Lest We Forget Memorial” located on the east part of the cemetery grounds for the Honor Walk program, a part of Honor365. The focus of the program and walk is to remember and honor the 9/11 fallen and local heroes of the state.
The keynote speaker will be Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. Those being honroed include Fallen Military: Cody Towse; Fallen Firefighter: Chris Cage; Fallen Police Officer: Joseph Shinners; Living Veteran: MSG Gordon L. Ewell (Ret.); Col. Paul D. Stoneman (Ret.); Living Firefighter: Sarah Domyan; Living Police Officer: Sean Bell; Living EMS: Terrance Brian Reilly; Living 911 Dispatcher: Cindy Mason Lamph.
A musical number will be performed by Nathan Osmond, “Heal Our Land,” with music and lyrics by Former Senator Orrin Hatch and Janice Kapp Perry.
Following the Honor Walk on Friday and through Feb. 14, there will be a large exhibit at the Provo Towne Centre, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., during mall hours.
Provo Towne Centre is the first stop for the 9/11 exhibit. The best entry to visit the exhibit is located at the main entrance where Red Robin is located.
“Provo is deeply honored to be the first city to host this important national exhibit,” Kaufusi said. “Starting in Provo, host city to America’s Freedom Festival, and ending at the site of the 9/11 tragedy reflect both the patriotism and sacrifice of the day that united a nation.
“This unique exhibit, in keeping with its theme, gives us the opportunity to remember the past sacrifice of our amazing first responders, as well as offer support to those who still suffer mental health issues from their service,” Kaufusi added.
The nationwide exhibit will be on tour through Sept. 12 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
The 9/11 replica model was given to Honor365 on behalf of The United States of America by Daan Van Der Steijn, creator, from Deurne, The Netherlands, and was made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers.
Honor365’s mission is to provide resource and referral support to veterans, first responders and their families. Honor365’s pillars include education, employment, healthcare and housing.
Honor365 proceeds from this nationwide tour are dedicated to supporting mental wellness for veterans, first responders and their families.
“We understand first responder and veteran suicide is of great concern, and that the world has gone through so much recently,” said Dr. Ninzel Rasmuson, founder of Honor365 in a press release. “From firefighters, law enforcement, EMS, 911 dispatchers, veterans and our troops, and many others who are on the front line of helping those in need, the stress from this line of work can take its toll. Honor365 will continue to support the wellness of those we serve by helping those who help us every day.”
Area residents are invited to support the 9/11 exhibit. To follow its progress, make plans to visit the exhibit or donate, please visit to https://honor365.org, or follow Honor365 on Facebook(@honor365) and Instagram (@honorvet365).
Honor365 complies with COVID-19 guidelines and directives.