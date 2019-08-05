After burning for almost a week, the Alaska Fire near Provo and Springville reached 65% containment on Monday morning.
U.S. Forest Service officials announced firefighters managed to halt the wildfire at about 489 acres, according to a press release.
"The burned area of the Alaska Fire is closed to all public access until further notice to prevent vegetation trampling, soil erosion, propagation of unofficial braided routes and protection of the watershed," the release stated.
The Bonneville Shoreline trail is open for public use, and officials asked residents not to call and report the continuing fire activity.
The Alaska Fire was started on July 30 by human activity and quickly spread to more than 400 acres east of Provo and north of Springville. The fire was 50% contained by Saturday evening, and scattered rainstorms helped slow the burn.
Officials reported the details of what caused the fire are still under investigation.
Firefighters plan to continue patrolling and extinguishing hot spots in the area, except for extremely steep and rocky terrain on the east side of the wildfire.
"Due to the risk to firefighters, ground crews will not be directly deployed on the steep slope on this part of the fire. Instead, indirect tactics utilizing natural fire breaks are being used," the press release stated.