Intermountain Healthcare is preparing for potential cases of coronavirus to hit Utah, its leaders said during a broadcast message Monday.
“Every organization has the opportunity to have defining moments,” Marc Harrison, the CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, said during the message. “Oftentimes they are fun and exciting, sometimes they are hard and scary. I think we have a combination of that right now.”
Harrison and other Intermountain Healthcare administrators spoke in the message, which was shared with health care providers in preparation for a potential response to coronavirus.
There have not been confirmed cases of coronavirus in Utah. However, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray is treating a patient with coronavirus inside a special unit separated from the hospital. The patient, who was diagnosed outside of Utah, is being cared for in the self-contained unit at the request of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Caring for the patient in the unit is not considered a public health threat, according to Intermountain Healthcare.
There have been dozens of cases of COVID-19 diagnosed across the nation. The global outbreak, which originated in the Wuhan, Hubei Province in China, was declared a “public health emergency of international concern” by the World Health Organization in January.
The CDC considered the immediate health risk to the American general public to be low, as of Monday afternoon.
Harrison said that coronavirus activity is picking up, but the chain is not worried about what its response will be to a potential outbreak.
“We as an organization are really ready to take care of these patients and take care of these communities,” Harrison said.
The special unit was set up quickly last week to care for the patient, according to Blair Kent, the administrator of Intermountain Medical Center.
“The caregivers are well trained, and we are well stocked and supplied to do exactly what we are doing,” Kent said in the broadcast.
He said there’s been energy among the nurses since the patient arrived.
“The patient is in the right place, with the right people, at the right time,” he said.
Intermountain Healthcare will put the safety of its caregivers first, Shannon Connor Phillips, its chief patient safety and experience officer, said during the broadcast to employees.
“We’re caring about you so you can care for your patients, your families and your communities,” she said.
Although the global outbreak is a quickly-changing situation, Connor Phelps said that they expect to see the virus begin spreading throughout communities, which will make it harder to know who is at risk.
Currently, only those who have traveled to China within the last two weeks, or who have been in contact with someone who has, and are experiencing symptoms, are being tested for COVID-19.
Symptoms include a fever, a runny nose and difficulty breathing. If someone meets the criteria to be tested, they are encouraged to call a doctor’s office and alert them about their travel and symptoms before entering the facilities.
There is no treatment other than supportive care for COVID-19.
Most patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 do well, according to Eddie Stenehjem, the medical director of antibiotic stewardship for Intermountain Healthcare.
Coronavirus spreads when an infected individual coughs or sneezes and infected droplets come into contact with someone’s eyes, nose or mouth. Stenehjem encourages hand washing, to limit face touching and to cough into an elbow or tissue. He does not recommend wearing face masks out into the community as a preventative measure. As a precautionary method, Intermountain Healthcare staff are encouraged to not shake hands.