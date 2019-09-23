BYU classes begin a students eye more honor code changes 02
Brigham Young University students make their way toward campus during the first day of classes for Fall Semester on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Provo. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

A 22-year-old student at Brigham Young University died Sunday evening after riding a longboard near the west side of campus and colliding with a vehicle.

Detective Nick Dupaix with the Provo Police Department confirmed the international student was riding a longboard west on Stadium Avenue and a four-door sedan was driving southbound on Canyon Road around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators are still determining how the collision occurred but stated the driver said she did not notice the student before the crash.

The student was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

It is unknown if the student was wearing a helmet or how fast he was traveling when the crash occurred, Dupaix said.

The incident is still under investigation, and the identity of the student was not released as authorities are working to contact family members who live outside the country.

University officials were not immediately available for comment.

Ashley Stilson covers crime, courts and breaking news for the Daily Herald. She can be reached at 801-344-2556 or astilson@heraldextra.com.

